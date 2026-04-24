History shows that equities seldom need a reason to rally, but almost always need a reason to roll over.

Handily, though, stocks do have plenty of reasons to rally at the moment, with tailwinds continuing to mount, even as we see record highs printed from Wall St to Tokyo.

Geopolitics Remain The Main Focus

We’ll address the obvious factor first, geopolitics.

To be clear, conflict in the Middle East is ongoing, and the Strait of Hormuz remains, for all intents and purposes, completely blocked. Though that is, at face value, a clear net negative macroeconomic factor, risk assets appear to have not only reconciled themselves with the inflationary impulse and growth headwinds that such an interruption to commodity flows will bring, but are also increasingly of the – in my opinion, correct – view that $100bbl oil shan’t cause the economic harm that it once might’ve done.

While there will, obviously, be a move higher in headline inflation on the back of higher energy costs, and some growth headwinds, the global economy, especially DMs, have moved to a considerably more diversified energy mix in recent years, while spending on energy as a proportion of overall consumption has also been in decline for some time. Added to which, fiscal policies are increasingly working to cushion against the impact of higher energy costs, amid various fuel subsidies and fuel tax tweaks here in Europe, along with tax refunds from last year’s OBBBA largely netting-off against higher energy spending stateside.