While the policy decision itself is unlikely to bring much by way of surprise, the degree of any disagreement among GC members will provide some intrigue. Though the ECB don’t publish a formal voting record, President Lagarde’s comments on this front at the post-meeting press conference, as well as any ‘sources’ reports, will bear watching closely, especially with the likes of Nagel, Wunsch, Kazimir, Muller, and Sleijpen having openly touted the prospect of policy tightening in recent weeks.

Guidance To Be Repeated

Turning to the accompanying policy statement, the Governing Council will likely repeat the policy guidance with which market participants have now become incredibly familiar. Namely, that a ‘data-dependent’ and ‘meeting-by-meeting’ approach will continue to be followed, and that no ‘pre-commitment’ is being made to a particular policy path.

On the geopolitical situation, in particular, again a repetition of the lines used in March is likely, with the overall policy stance remaining ‘well positioned’ to navigate the impact of conflict in the Middle East, and that policy will continue to be set ‘as appropriate’. While policymakers could include a nod to potential rate hikes in the statement, doing so seems relatively unlikely, given that the Governing Council are unlikely to want to box themselves in to a particular policy path, particularly with six weeks until the next meeting in June, and the economic outlook remaining highly fluid.

Scenarios Hold The Key Moving Forwards

At the March policy meeting, in light of the fluidity of the current backdrop, the ECB published not only the usual set of staff macroeconomic projections, but also two additional scenarios – one ‘adverse’, and one ‘severe’ – to reflect a range of potential ways in which the impact of the surge in energy prices may manifest itself.

At the time of writing, it currently appears that the eurozone economy is sat somewhere between the ‘baseline’, and the ‘adverse’ scenario outlined around a month ago. Of course, the primary determinant of which scenario is being followed is energy prices. Currently, front Brent futures trade around $95bbl, having fallen around 15% since the March meeting, with the December future around $81bbl; meanwhile, TTF futures sit around the €40 mark from the front month (May), out to December 2026. All told, and taking into account the significant surge seen in both front contracts at the tail end of last month which has since retraced, this probably leaves the eurozone economy somewhere between the ‘baseline’ and the ‘adverse’ scenarios. This chimes with President Lagarde’s assessment, with Lagarde having recently noted that the ECB is ‘not yet’ in the adverse scenario.