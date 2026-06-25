Client activity and interest in XAUUSD has been exceptionally strong, with trading alerts triggered on the break below the 11 June low of $4,023 and again as price fell through the psychologically important $4,000 level.

As it stands, 68% of open XAUUSD positions held by Pepperstone clients are held long and positioned for a potential bounce. While this reflects a wide range of trading styles, holding periods and views, it highlights that many traders continue to believe the recent sell-off will prove temporary and that gold can reclaim levels above $4,000.

The price action and trend, however, suggests risk of a further move lower…

Momentum traders are increasingly relying on the prevailing short and medium-term downtrend, and the technical picture remains in favour of the sellers. A sustained break and hold below Wednesday's low at $3,959 would likely add further conviction that XAUUSD can extend towards $3,900 and potentially lower.