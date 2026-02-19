Summary

• Escalating US–Iran tensions have driven Brent and WTI crude more than 4% higher, marking the biggest daily move since October.

• Supply disruption risks through the Strait of Hormuz are now central to oil market pricing.

• Higher energy prices are lifting inflation expectations and could pressure global equities while supporting gold.

Markets Wrong-Footed by Escalating US–Iran Headlines Markets have been caught off guard by a sudden shift in the US–Iran narrative. Only weeks ago, headlines pointed toward constructive dialogue and the potential for a diplomatic breakthrough. That tone has changed materially.

Major news outlets, including Axios and CBS, are now reporting a meaningful probability of military escalation, with suggestions that a conflict could unfold within weeks and potentially last for an extended period. The market reaction has been swift and decisive.

Brent and WTI Crude Jump Over 4% as Breakout Levels Near