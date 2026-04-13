The Q1 2026 US earnings season is about to get underway in a macro environment that is notably different from previous cycles. Persistent geopolitical uncertainty continues to dominate market dynamics, shifting investor focus away from traditional metrics such as EPSs, revenues, and margins, toward deeper variables — including cost structures, earnings quality, and uncertainty around forward guidance.

In the current high-volatility environment, traders need to pay closer attention to how companies are responding to external shocks, and how these shocks feed through different channels into earnings and valuation frameworks.

Overall, banks, technology (AI), and energy are likely to be the key sectors in focus this earnings season.

Banking: Net Interest Margin Pressure and Earnings Structure Shifts

Against a backdrop of sustained high interest rates and elevated inflation, the key challenges facing the banking sector are evolving.

On one hand, higher energy prices and rising funding costs may weigh on loan demand, putting pressure on net interest margins (NIM), particularly for banks with greater exposure to retail and commercial lending.

On the other hand, increased market volatility is likely to support trading and investment banking revenues, partially offsetting weakness in net interest income.

At the same time, while large banks have limited direct exposure to private credit, marginal changes in credit quality remain a key risk to monitor in an environment of rising macro uncertainty.

Overall, external shocks may be accelerating a structural shift in banking earnings — away from traditional reliance on lending and interest income, toward a more diversified mix driven by capital markets activity, trading income, and risk management capabilities.

Technology and the “Magnificent 7”: From Capex to Earnings Delivery

In the technology and AI space, market focus has been clearly shifting.

In previous earnings seasons, investors were primarily focused on capital expenditure expansion, particularly around AI infrastructure investment. However, starting from Q4 2025, attention has gradually shifted toward a more challenging question — whether these investments are beginning to translate into actual earnings.

Specifically, traders should focus on:

The pace and sustainability of AI investment monetisation

Potential impacts of geopolitical tensions on supply chains, costs, and demand

Changes in capital expenditure cycles and cash generation under a higher interest rate environment

This implies that valuation dynamics in the technology sector are moving from a “story-driven” phase to a “results-driven” phase, where earnings quality and risk management are becoming the key drivers of pricing.

Energy: Supply Disruptions and Policy Interpretation in Focus

The energy sector remains one of the most direct channels through which geopolitical risk is being transmitted into markets this earnings season.

The key question is no longer simply whether oil prices are rising, but whether this volatility is sustainable, and whether underlying supply disruptions are becoming structural. Ongoing uncertainty in the Middle East continues to pose risks to energy supply, while elevated price volatility is also amplifying earnings uncertainty across the sector.

Against this backdrop, management commentary on policy and production guidance will be particularly important, as it could directly shape expectations for future output, inventory strategies, and profitability.

In addition, the impact of oil price volatility is increasingly differentiated across the value chain, with upstream producers and downstream refining businesses exhibiting very different earnings sensitivities — an important distinction for traders to monitor.

From “Data Watching” to “Narrative Watching”

Overall, the key theme of this earnings season is not about whether individual quarterly results beat or miss expectations, but rather how companies adapt their earnings pathways in a highly uncertain and volatile macro environment.

For markets, this is not just an earnings season — it is a key period of macro narrative re-pricing and asset revaluation.

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