Much of the recent move in the DXY has been driven by a reversal higher in EURUSD. The pair broke higher, pushed toward 1.14, and has since extended to 1.1536.

At the same time, USDJPY, which had been pushing toward 160, is now consolidating just above 159.

This combination leaves the US dollar at a critical juncture, where former range highs could quickly come back into play.

Oil as the Dominant Macro Driver

Oil remains the key variable driving cross-asset price action. Moves in crude are directly influencing equities, rates, Treasuries and FX.

We have seen high-intensity moves in energy markets, although conditions have stabilised somewhat. Implied volatility in Brent and WTI has come off extreme levels. While still elevated relative to the 12-month average, pricing has pulled back from crisis conditions.

Straits of Hormuz: The Core Market Risk

The market’s primary focus remains on the functionality of the Straits of Hormuz. Iran’s control of the strait remains firm, and there is significant uncertainty around how the situation evolves. Speculation around the US attempting to escort tankers through the strait introduces clear escalation risk. Given the narrow structure of the waterway, any such move would require a substantial military presence and would likely be interpreted as an act of aggression.

Even if a US (and other allies) supported tanker were to pass safely, there is no guarantee that future shipments would face the same outcome.

Further escalation risks include threats to Iran’s Kharg Island oil infrastructure, a move previously considered but avoided by past US administrations due to the high probability of broad escalation.

Crude Oil Price Action and Technical Levels

The US dollar is taking its cues from both crude volatility and underlying price direction.