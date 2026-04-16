Overview

While still often thought of as a homogenous group, largely a hangover from the way in which the stocks powered the broader market higher a few years ago, the performance of the ‘Mag 7’ has become considerably more dispersed in recent times. Said dispersion has remained on display since the start of this year, not only as participants digest differing company performances, but also amid elevated uncertainty stemming from conflict in the Middle East.

Added to which, concerns over the AI theme persist, not only in terms of the huge amounts of capital expenditure that hyperscalers have guided towards, but also as to how said expenditure will be financed, as well as both how, and when, it is likely to be monetised. Commentary on this is likely to be a key focus for market participants as we move through the upcoming reports which, given the huge weighting that these stocks continue to possess in benchmark indices, will be pivotal not only for the sector, but also the market at large.