Immediately following the release, Pepperstone’s Nvidia 24-hour CFD surged to $203.35. Market participants quickly focused on whether the stock could close decisively above $200 and potentially challenge the all-time highs near $212.

Strong Numbers, Weak Price Action

Despite the impressive earnings performance, the rally proved short-lived. Sellers quickly took control, reversing early gains. During US trade, Nvidia dropped sharply from around $196.50 and consolidated near $184 into the close. The scale of the decline surprised many, given the strength of the reported figures and raised questions about underlying investor sentiment.

Competition and Long-Term Outlook in Focus

While the earnings numbers themselves were difficult to fault, investors appear increasingly focused on broader risks.

Competitive inroads, particularly in China, remain a point of attention. There is also a growing desire for clearer visibility into Nvidia’s growth trajectory into 2027. The anticipated Rubin platform ramp could provide meaningful revenue and earnings tailwinds, but markets may be hesitant to fully price in that upside without firmer guidance.

Additionally, rising DRAM pricing and memory supply constraints could eventually pressure margins, introducing another variable into forward estimates.

AI CapEx and Funding Questions Persist

A key theme weighing on sentiment is the return on investment from the hyperscalers’ (Amazon, Meta, Microsoft, Alphabet, Oracle) massive capital expenditure commitments.

Although AI demand remains robust, investors are questioning whether capital markets will continue to support such aggressive funding cycles across the broader ecosystem. This concern extends beyond Nvidia and was reflected in selling pressure across the semiconductor space, including Broadcom, Advanced Micro Devices, Marvell, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, and SK Hynix.

Nvidia's GTC Developers Conference as the Next Catalyst

Attention now shifts to Nvidia’s GTC Developers Conference on 16 March. Historically, GTC has been a positive event for the share price, often serving as a platform to showcase product leadership and long-term strategic vision.