Statement Speaks To Geopolitical Uncertainty

Accompanying the decision to stand pat, was a policy statement that reflected how significantly the economic outlook has shifted since the February confab, in light of the energy price shock triggered by conflict in the Middle East. In light of this, the statement noted that the ongoing war poses upside risks to inflation, and downside risks to growth, in the short-term.

Despite those tweaks, the Governing Council’s familiar forward guidance was maintained, with policymakers repeating that a ‘meeting-by-meeting’ and ‘data-dependent’ approach will continue to be followed, with no ‘pre-commitment’ being made to a particular policy path.

Projections Revised To Reflect Energy Shock

The latest round of staff macroeconomic projections was also revised to take account of the aforementioned geopolitical developments. Note, however, that the cut-off date for market-based assumptions was in mid-February, hence does not take full account of the moves in energy prices since conflict actually broke out.

Regardless, on inflation, headline CPI is now seen at 2.6% this year, up from the 1.9% expectation in December. That ‘hump’ in price pressures is likely to be short-lived, however, with HICP then seen returning to the 2.0% target in both 2027, and 2028.