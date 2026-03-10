Familiar Guidance But With Caveats

Along with the decision to sit on their hands, the Governing Council are set to reiterate policy guidance with which market participants have now become incredibly familiar.

As such, the statement should reiterate that policymakers will follow a ‘data-dependent’ and ‘meeting-by-meeting’ approach, with there being no ‘pre-commitment’ made to following a particular rate path moving forwards.

That said, it seems likely that the statement will allude to the breakout of conflict in the Middle East, and the uncertainty that this has introduced to the outlook, chiefly through the form of a surge in commodity prices, as the Strait of Hormuz remains essentially impassable.

Forecasts To Reflect Energy Shock

That commodity shock will also be reflected in the updated round of staff macroeconomic projections.

On inflation, the December forecasts had pencilled in a modest headline HICP undershoot over the next two years, before a return to the 2% target in 2028. It is highly likely that this inflation profile is now revised notably higher, largely reflecting the jump in crude and natural gas prices over the last week or so, but also in light of a hotter-than-expected outturn in the February CPI report.

The crude futures curve suggests that headline CPI could rise to 2.2% at the end of this year, before accounting for any move in nat gas prices. However, there is every chance that the updated forecasts do not in fact take account of recent market moves, given that the projections usually take a snapshot of market-based variables three weeks prior to publication, meaning that they may well be conditioned on where assets were trading in mid-February.