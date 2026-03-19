Committee United

Surprisingly, the decision to stand pat on Bank Rate was a unanimous one among MPC members, the first such decision in four and a half years.

Still, there was some notable divergence in views when examining the qualitative comments in the minutes. For instance, Chief Economist Pill noted a “substantial” risk of second-round inflation effects, while external members Greene and Mann also leaned hawkish in their commentary. Meanwhile, external members Taylor and Dhingra continued to tilt broadly in a dovish direction, as Governor Bailey noted a readiness to “act as appropriate” in order to ensure the 2% inflation aim is achieved over the medium-term.

Statement Tweaks

Along with that unanimous decision, the MPC also made some tweaks to the accompanying policy statement, to reflect recent geopolitical events.

Primarily, the explicit easing bias that was included in the February statement was ditched, in favour of a relatively boilerplate message that policymakers will ‘closely monitor’ the geopolitical backdrop, and that the MPC is ready to ‘act as necessary’ depending on how the economic outlook evolves.

While the next round of economic forecasts is not due until the April confab, the MPC did note an expectation that headline CPI is – based on recent commodity price assumptions – set to rise to 3.0% YoY in February, before rising further to 3.5% YoY in March.