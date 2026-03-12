Vote Split In Focus

The MPC have not voted unanimously for a Bank Rate decision since September 2021, with a unanimous vote again unlikely this time around.

At the February meeting, Governor Bailey was again the swing vote, in a 5-4 decision to stand pat. This time out, it seems highly unlikely that any of those five hawks (Bailey, Greene, Lombardelli, Mann and Pill) will change their mind, not least considering the intensification of upside inflation risks since the last MPC discussion around six weeks ago. Given those upside inflation risks, it seems plausible that one or two of the MPC’s doves may also vote to stand pat, with Deputy Governors Breeden and Ramsden the most likely candidates to prefer a ‘wait and see’ approach at this time. Hence, a 7-2 or 6-3 vote seems the most likely outcome.

Policy Guidance Likely Tweaked

Meanwhile, the accompanying policy statement is likely to be tweaked to reflect how significantly the macroeconomic outlook has changed since the February meeting, owing to the upside inflation risks posed, in the short-term, by higher energy prices.

The MPC are likely to acknowledge how the outlook has grown considerably more uncertain since the prior meeting, though are unlikely to come to any firm conclusions as to the precise impact that ongoing geopolitical events may have on the UK economy, instead waiting until the April Monetary Policy Report, when the full impact of recent developments will be modelled.

That said, the statement is likely to reiterate the idea of data-dependency, noting once more that the ‘extent and timing of further easing in monetary policy will depend on the evolution of the outlook for inflation’. It is reasonable to expect, though, that the Bank’s explicit guidance around further Bank Rate cuts being ‘likely’ will be removed, as such a dovish remark seems somewhat misplaced in the present environment.