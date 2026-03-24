Why Gold Is Not Acting as a Safe Haven

The question of why gold is failing to behave as a safe haven has become increasingly prominent across markets. While there is no single explanation, we see some key drivers that do stand out.

Rising Real Yields Are a Key Headwind

One of the most important factor is the resurgence in the (inverse) relationship between US 'real' bond yields (bond yields adjusted for expected inflation) and XAU - as the real potential returns in the bond market increase, this reduces the appeal to hold gold.

As short-term inflation expectations rise, driven in part by higher energy prices and supply shocks, the markets pricing of central banks policy path has altered significantly - with markets now implying a number of G10 central banks will hike multiple times through 2026.

This has led to a repricing of interest rates markets has been a major negative for the gold market.

Technical Breakdown Reinforces Bearish Momentum

Price action itself has played a critical role in shaping sentiment. On 18 March, XAUUSD broke below 5000 - not just round number support but a level that marked clear indecision (highlighted by doji candles) in the two days prior, as well as the 50-day MA. This breakdown triggered a shift in market structure, with a clear pattern of lower highs and lower lows emerging. The result has been sustained downside momentum, with gold declining for an extended period.

Trend-following strategies and systematic traders have amplified these moves, reinforcing bearish positioning.