Payrolls Unexpectedly Decline

Headline nonfarm payrolls declined by -92k in February, massively below expectations for an increase of +55k, and outside of the typically-wide forecast range, of -10k to +115k. Compounding the bad news, one must continue to take into account data quality concerns when it comes to the payrolls print, especially with Chair Powell having recently indicated that the figure may be overstating headline employment growth by as much as 60k per month, meaning that the ‘true’ fall in employment could be even larger

That said, in conjunction with the release of the February payrolls print, the prior two datapoints were revised by a net -69k, in turn taking the 3-month average of job gains to just 6k, well below the breakeven rate of around 50k.