Such elevated volatility raises the possibility that futures exchanges may consider increasing margin requirements to manage risk.

The crude futures curve is also signaling tight supply conditions. Brent crude is trading in steep backwardation, with the front-month contract commanding a premium of about $10.76 relative to the six-month contract.

Further along the curve, the spread between the front-month and twelve-month contracts has widened to $14. These are again the largest levels of backwardation seen since 2022, highlighting expectations of near-term supply shortages.

Strait of Hormuz Disruption Raises Supply Concerns

Supply disruptions are already beginning to emerge.

Six major oil infrastructure sites and refineries in the region have been impacted, reducing output capacity. At the same time, disruption through the Strait of Hormuz remains a major concern for traders.

Confidence in the ability of U.S. security measures to ensure smooth passage through the Strait appears to be declining.

There is storage capacity and tanker availability that can temporarily house oil that cannot be shipped through the Strait of Hormuz. However, this buffer is limited. Estimates suggest production could continue for roughly 25 days before storage constraints force additional facilities to reduce output.

Analysts Model Brent Crude Scenarios From $60 to $120

Market analysts are now modeling a wide range of possible price outcomes.

If disruption in the Strait of Hormuz persists for five weeks or longer and removes roughly four million barrels per day from global supply, analysts estimate that Brent crude could reach a theoretical fair value near $120.

However, the downside scenario must also be considered. Any credible signs of de-escalation could quickly shift market expectations and see Brent crude move back toward a longer-term equilibrium closer to $60. For now, market pricing suggests traders see the risk of ongoing disruptions as more likely, with any meaningful circuit breaker still some distance away.

Crude Oil Options Market Shows Heavy Hedging Activity

The options market further highlights the current risk dynamics. Deep out-of-the-money (5-Delta) one-month Brent call options are trading with an implied volatility premium of 37 volatility points premium to puts. While still below the extremes seen in 2022, this signals strong demand for upside protection.

If traders heard signs of de-escalation, and felt the geopolitical tensions were to ease, traders would unwind these hedges and aggressively sell volatility. That process could push both implied volatility and the underlying crude futures price sharply lower.

Weekend Risk: Potential Gap Moves in Oil Prices

Another important factor heading into the weekend is positioning risk. With volatility at elevated levels, traders face the possibility of a significant gap move in either direction when markets reopen on Monday. As a result, some participants may look to trim excessive exposures ahead of the weekend close and reassess once markets reopen.

Given the extreme levels of implied volatility and the potential for sudden geopolitical headlines, this remains a key risk for traders to manage.

For now, all eyes remain on the weekend news flow and any developments that could determine the next major move in global energy markets.