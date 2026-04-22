Committee Likely To Remain Unanimous

Turning to the vote split, the March meeting saw the MPC vote unanimously in favour of a policy decision, namely to hold Bank Rate steady, for the first time since all the way back in September 2021.

This time around, another unanimous decision seems likely, judging by recent comments from MPC members, as detailed in the table below. In fact, it’s noteworthy that we have heard considerably more from ratesetters in the period since the March meeting, than we did in the run-up to it, perhaps a sign that the MPC have learnt their lesson in that one of the main reasons for such a violent market reaction last month was that participants had had little-to-no indication of how policymakers were viewing the outlook in advance of the surprisingly hawkish policy statement being released.

In any case, for the April meeting, it seems unlikely that any of the MPC’s more dovish members have yet obtained sufficient data to swing back in favour of voting for rate reductions, given that both the magnitude, and duration, of the inflationary shock triggered by higher energy prices remains largely unknown.

In fact, the real question is whether the MPC’s hawks, namely Chief Economist Pill and external member Greene, are ready to vote for a rate hike at the current juncture, with both having made notably hawkish remarks in recent weeks. While, in my view, it is unlikely that recent developments would push either to ‘pull the trigger’ on policy tightening at the current juncture, particularly with both crude and natural gas futures some way off recent highs, comments from both in the accompanying meeting minutes will be worth parsing closely, to judge whether either may vote for such action in the coming months.