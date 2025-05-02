Latest market analysis
Oct 28, 2026
Microsoft Q1 2027 Earnings Preview: Azure and AI Spending Raise the Bar on Margins
Microsoft Q1 2027 earnings, due Wednesday, October 28 after the market closes, are one of the most closely watched releases of the technology season. Investors are increasingly focused on whether the acceleration in artificial intelligence is beginning to generate sufficient returns to justify the extraordinary levels of investment being committed across the industry.
Oct 28, 2026
Pepperstone’s Anthropic pre-IPO market: Why Not All Pre-IPO Markets Are Created Equal
Mega-cap equity pre-IPO markets have become the hot topic, with brokers, prediction platforms and even crypto exchanges racing to offer exposure to the world's most anticipated listings. Pepperstone saw strong interest in its recent SpaceX pre-IPO market, as well as CXMT and Unitree, but few have generated the excitement and anticipation surrounding Anthropic.
Oct 28, 2026
AMD Q3 Earnings Preview: Can AMD Q3 Earnings Preview: Can Confidence in AI Growth Hold Up After the Selloff?
AMD approaches its third-quarter earnings release with an important test: demonstrating its ability to translate accelerating demand for artificial intelligence into longer-term sustainable profitability, at a time when investors have become increasingly selective about the sector’s infrastructure spending cycle and how it is financed. The company reports on 3 November after the US market closes, with its earnings call scheduled for later that evening. Following the recent selloff in semiconductor stocks, the central question is whether AMD can provide sufficient clarity on its earnings trajectory to sustain confidence in its growth prospects.
Oct 27, 2026
Apple Q4 2026 Earnings Preview: Rising Memory Costs Test Margins — Can Premium Products Support the Share Price?
Apple is set to report its fiscal Q4 2026 earnings, with growth across key financial metrics expected to slow from the previous quarter and rising memory prices potentially weighing on gross margins. The key questions are whether the company can withstand cost pressures, whether new products have sufficient growth potential, and whether management can outline a clearer growth path for its AI strategy.
Oct 26, 2026
Gold Outlook: $4,000 Under Threat — Can Rate Decisions and Tech Earnings Stabilise Prices?
Gold came under heavy selling pressure last week, closing below the $4,000-per-ounce mark. Despite a significant decline in US Treasury yields, gold found little support, suggesting that market deleveraging and inflation concerns are dominating near-term price action. This week's Fed rate decision, US GDP and PCE inflation data, and earnings from major technology companies will be key tests of whether gold can stabilise.
Oct 23, 2026
Amazon Q3 2026 Earnings Preview
Amazon reports Q3 2026 results on Thursday 29 October after the session close. After July’s 15% rally, the bar is high and there are three main questions; whether AWS growth holds near 35%, whether margins stay strong without Q2’s one-off items, and whether capex rises again. Options markets imply a move of about 7.4% in either direction.
Latest on commodities
Oct 26, 2026
Gold Outlook: $4,000 Under Threat — Can Rate Decisions and Tech Earnings Stabilise Prices?
Gold came under heavy selling pressure last week, closing below the $4,000-per-ounce mark. Despite a significant decline in US Treasury yields, gold found little support, suggesting that market deleveraging and inflation concerns are dominating near-term price action. This week's Fed rate decision, US GDP and PCE inflation data, and earnings from major technology companies will be key tests of whether gold can stabilise.
Oct 19, 2026
Gold Outlook: Treasury Yields, Oil Prices and AI Earnings — Three Key Drivers for Gold
Gold has remained range-bound for a third consecutive week. Elevated US inflation and oil prices have weighed on gold, while falling US Treasury yields and safe-haven demand triggered by the sell-off in AI stocks have provided support. With US economic data relatively light this week, treasury yields, oil prices and AI earnings could collectively shape gold’s near-term movement.
Oct 12, 2026
Gold Outlook: Treasury Yields Pull Back From Highs, Fueling a Bounce — September CPI Is a Key Test
Gold has bounced off a two-month low, though the short-term technical picture hasn’t fully turned around. Whether Treasury yields keep falling, whether September CPI eases pressure for a rate hike, and how the U.S.-Iran situation develops could together shape gold’s next move.
Sep 21, 2026
Gold Outlook: A V-Shaped Bounce Defies the Hikes — Rates and Geopolitics Still Call the Shots
Gold staged a V-shaped recovery after both the Fed and the Bank of Japan raised rates by 25 basis points. This week, markets will be watching Fed speakers, the U.S.-China summit, and developments in the Middle East, with rate expectations, the dollar, and geopolitical risk all likely to continue shaping gold's direction.
Sep 14, 2026
Anthropic IPO 2026: The $2 Trillion AI Listing and How to Trade the Pre-IPO Perpetual CFD
Anthropic is moving closer to what could become one of the most anticipated IPOs in market history, potentially giving public-market investors direct exposure to one of the companies at the centre of the global artificial intelligence boom.
Latest on indices
Jul 09, 2026
US Earnings Season Preview: AI, the Magnificent Seven and the Next Market Test
US earnings season is the primary catalyst for reassessing equity valuations, providing investors with fresh evidence on whether corporate fundamentals continue to justify elevated market valuations. This reporting season arrives with expectations already set high after an exceptional quarter that propelled the index to a record high. As companies begin reporting, the focus will extend beyond whether they beat forecasts to the strength of forward guidance.
Apr 28, 2026
Nikkei 225 Hits Record High: Strong AI Momentum, Three Key Risks to Watch
The Nikkei 225's break above 60,000 to a record high reflects the convergence of the AI capex cycle, a weak yen environment, and sustained foreign inflows. Yet at these elevated levels, geopolitical risks in the Middle East, yen volatility, and upcoming US tech earnings reports represent key uncertainties that could determine whether the rally has legs.
Mar 04, 2026
KOSPI & Nikkei Plunge: Concentrated Bulls and Elevated Energy Drive Sell-Off
Heightened Middle East tensions combined with soaring energy prices have triggered sharp declines across Asian stock indices. KOSPI and the Nikkei have both retraced more than 10% from their late-February highs. Concentrated bullish positions and simultaneous equity-currency pressures have intensified selling, keeping risk management top of mind for traders in the near term.
Jan 21, 2026
S&P 500 Slides 2.1%: Is This the Start of a Deeper Market Pullback?
On Tuesday, the S&P 500 closed 2.1% lower, marking its worst one-day performance since 10 October. This naturally raises the question of whether the pullback from the 7000 level builds into a broader trend, where traders look to sell into retracements, or whether stability emerges with buyers stepping in to defend this dip.
Oct 31, 2025
Why the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 rally supports a stronger US equity outlook
It has undoubtedly been a very solid year indeed for equities, across the globe, with the early-April wobble around ‘Liberation Day’ now feeling like little more than a distant memory. With just two months of 2025 left to run, the S&P trades around 16% higher, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 up an even chunkier 22%.
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Markets
You’ll never be stuck for opportunities to trade with Pepperstone – with more than 1350 CFDs available across every major asset class.
Education
Want to take your trading to the next level? See our trading guides to take your CFD expertise higher.
Markets
You’ll never be stuck for opportunities to trade with Pepperstone – with more than 1350 CFDs available across every major asset class.
Education
Want to take your trading to the next level? See our trading guides to take your CFD expertise higher.