Market analysis

Find out what’s happening to global markets and why, with the latest news, expert commentary and in-depth analysis from our team of experts.

Latest market analysis

Trading the US midterms: A blue wave hits markets as the scale of the Democratic victory sinks in

Nov 04, 2026

Trading the US midterms: A blue wave hits markets as the scale of the Democratic victory sinks in

US midterm election results trigger a sell-off in Nasdaq futures, AI stocks and Asian equities. Chris Weston examines the blue wave and market risks.

Gold Outlook: $3,900 Gives Way — Can Gold Find Its Footing?

Nov 02, 2026

Gold Outlook: $3,900 Gives Way — Can Gold Find Its Footing?

Gold's rebound faltered last week, with prices breaking below $3,900.

Microsoft Q1 2027 Earnings Preview: Azure and AI Spending Raise the Bar on Margins

Oct 28, 2026

Microsoft Q1 2027 Earnings Preview: Azure and AI Spending Raise the Bar on Margins

Microsoft Q1 2027 earnings, due Wednesday, October 28 after the market closes, are one of the most closely watched releases of the technology season. Investors are increasingly focused on whether the acceleration in artificial intelligence is beginning to generate sufficient returns to justify the extraordinary levels of investment being committed across the industry.

Pepperstone’s Anthropic pre-IPO market: Why Not All Pre-IPO Markets Are Created Equal

Oct 28, 2026

Pepperstone’s Anthropic pre-IPO market: Why Not All Pre-IPO Markets Are Created Equal

Mega-cap equity pre-IPO markets have become the hot topic, with brokers, prediction platforms and even crypto exchanges racing to offer exposure to the world's most anticipated listings. Pepperstone saw strong interest in its recent SpaceX pre-IPO market, as well as CXMT and Unitree, but few have generated the excitement and anticipation surrounding Anthropic.

AMD Q3 Earnings Preview: Can AMD Q3 Earnings Preview: Can Confidence in AI Growth Hold Up After the Selloff?

Oct 28, 2026

AMD Q3 Earnings Preview: Can AMD Q3 Earnings Preview: Can Confidence in AI Growth Hold Up After the Selloff?

AMD approaches its third-quarter earnings release with an important test: demonstrating its ability to translate accelerating demand for artificial intelligence into longer-term sustainable profitability, at a time when investors have become increasingly selective about the sector’s infrastructure spending cycle and how it is financed. The company reports on 3 November after the US market closes, with its earnings call scheduled for later that evening. Following the recent selloff in semiconductor stocks, the central question is whether AMD can provide sufficient clarity on its earnings trajectory to sustain confidence in its growth prospects.

Apple Q4 2026 Earnings Preview: Rising Memory Costs Test Margins — Can Premium Products Support the Share Price?

Oct 27, 2026

Apple Q4 2026 Earnings Preview: Rising Memory Costs Test Margins — Can Premium Products Support the Share Price?

Apple is set to report its fiscal Q4 2026 earnings, with growth across key financial metrics expected to slow from the previous quarter and rising memory prices potentially weighing on gross margins. The key questions are whether the company can withstand cost pressures, whether new products have sufficient growth potential, and whether management can outline a clearer growth path for its AI strategy.

Gold Outlook: $4,000 Under Threat — Can Rate Decisions and Tech Earnings Stabilise Prices?

Oct 26, 2026

Gold Outlook: $4,000 Under Threat — Can Rate Decisions and Tech Earnings Stabilise Prices?

Gold came under heavy selling pressure last week, closing below the $4,000-per-ounce mark. Despite a significant decline in US Treasury yields, gold found little support, suggesting that market deleveraging and inflation concerns are dominating near-term price action. This week's Fed rate decision, US GDP and PCE inflation data, and earnings from major technology companies will be key tests of whether gold can stabilise.

A Traders’ Week Ahead: AI's Funding Test Meets a Week of Relentless Event Risk

Oct 26, 2026

A Traders’ Week Ahead: AI's Funding Test Meets a Week of Relentless Event Risk

Chris Weston previews a pivotal week for markets, with AI earnings, hyperscaler capex, five central bank meetings, Australian CPI and gold testing $4,000 support.

Gold Price Outlook: Can XAUUSD Defend $4,000 as Selling Accelerates?

Oct 23, 2026

Gold Price Outlook: Can XAUUSD Defend $4,000 as Selling Accelerates?

Amazon Q3 2026 Earnings Preview

Oct 23, 2026

Amazon Q3 2026 Earnings Preview

Amazon reports Q3 2026 results on Thursday 29 October after the session close. After July’s 15% rally, the bar is high and there are three main questions; whether AWS growth holds near 35%, whether margins stay strong without Q2’s one-off items, and whether capex rises again. Options markets imply a move of about 7.4% in either direction.

Latest on commodities

Gold Outlook: $3,900 Gives Way — Can Gold Find Its Footing?

Nov 02, 2026

Gold Outlook: $3,900 Gives Way — Can Gold Find Its Footing?

Gold's rebound faltered last week, with prices breaking below $3,900.

Gold Outlook: $4,000 Under Threat — Can Rate Decisions and Tech Earnings Stabilise Prices?

Oct 26, 2026

Gold Outlook: $4,000 Under Threat — Can Rate Decisions and Tech Earnings Stabilise Prices?

Gold came under heavy selling pressure last week, closing below the $4,000-per-ounce mark. Despite a significant decline in US Treasury yields, gold found little support, suggesting that market deleveraging and inflation concerns are dominating near-term price action. This week's Fed rate decision, US GDP and PCE inflation data, and earnings from major technology companies will be key tests of whether gold can stabilise.

Gold Price Outlook: Can XAUUSD Defend $4,000 as Selling Accelerates?

Oct 23, 2026

Gold Price Outlook: Can XAUUSD Defend $4,000 as Selling Accelerates?

Gold Outlook: Treasury Yields, Oil Prices and AI Earnings — Three Key Drivers for Gold

Oct 19, 2026

Gold Outlook: Treasury Yields, Oil Prices and AI Earnings — Three Key Drivers for Gold

Gold has remained range-bound for a third consecutive week. Elevated US inflation and oil prices have weighed on gold, while falling US Treasury yields and safe-haven demand triggered by the sell-off in AI stocks have provided support. With US economic data relatively light this week, treasury yields, oil prices and AI earnings could collectively shape gold’s near-term movement.

Gold Outlook: Treasury Yields Pull Back From Highs, Fueling a Bounce — September CPI Is a Key Test

Oct 12, 2026

Gold Outlook: Treasury Yields Pull Back From Highs, Fueling a Bounce — September CPI Is a Key Test

Gold has bounced off a two-month low, though the short-term technical picture hasn’t fully turned around. Whether Treasury yields keep falling, whether September CPI eases pressure for a rate hike, and how the U.S.-Iran situation develops could together shape gold’s next move.

Gold Outlook: Soft Payrolls Can't Offset Yield Pressure — Can the FOMC Minutes Free Up the Bulls?

Oct 05, 2026

Gold Outlook: Soft Payrolls Can't Offset Yield Pressure — Can the FOMC Minutes Free Up the Bulls?

A sharp payrolls miss sent October rate-hike odds tumbling, yet gold slid to a near two-month low.

Gold Price Outlook: Why Gold Is Falling and What Could Turn the Trend

Sep 30, 2026

Gold Price Outlook: Why Gold Is Falling and What Could Turn the Trend

Gold prices are under pressure as real yields rise and rate expectations turn hawkish. Explore the XAUUSD outlook, key technical levels and what could drive gold next.

Gold Outlook: A V-Shaped Bounce Defies the Hikes — Rates and Geopolitics Still Call the Shots

Sep 21, 2026

Gold Outlook: A V-Shaped Bounce Defies the Hikes — Rates and Geopolitics Still Call the Shots

Gold staged a V-shaped recovery after both the Fed and the Bank of Japan raised rates by 25 basis points. This week, markets will be watching Fed speakers, the U.S.-China summit, and developments in the Middle East, with rate expectations, the dollar, and geopolitical risk all likely to continue shaping gold's direction.

Why Trade Gold? What Makes XAUUSD So Popular with Traders

Sep 21, 2026

Why Trade Gold? What Makes XAUUSD So Popular with Traders

Discover why XAUUSD is one of Pepperstone’s most actively traded markets, with insights into gold trading costs, liquidity, volatility, execution and client behaviour.

Anthropic IPO 2026: The $2 Trillion AI Listing and How to Trade the Pre-IPO Perpetual CFD

Sep 14, 2026

Anthropic IPO 2026: The $2 Trillion AI Listing and How to Trade the Pre-IPO Perpetual CFD

Anthropic is moving closer to what could become one of the most anticipated IPOs in market history, potentially giving public-market investors direct exposure to one of the companies at the centre of the global artificial intelligence boom.

Latest on indices

US Earnings Season Preview: AI, the Magnificent Seven and the Next Market Test

Jul 09, 2026

US Earnings Season Preview: AI, the Magnificent Seven and the Next Market Test

US earnings season is the primary catalyst for reassessing equity valuations, providing investors with fresh evidence on whether corporate fundamentals continue to justify elevated market valuations. This reporting season arrives with expectations already set high after an exceptional quarter that propelled the index to a record high. As companies begin reporting, the focus will extend beyond whether they beat forecasts to the strength of forward guidance.

Nikkei 225 Hits Record High: Strong AI Momentum, Three Key Risks to Watch

Apr 28, 2026

Nikkei 225 Hits Record High: Strong AI Momentum, Three Key Risks to Watch

The Nikkei 225's break above 60,000 to a record high reflects the convergence of the AI capex cycle, a weak yen environment, and sustained foreign inflows. Yet at these elevated levels, geopolitical risks in the Middle East, yen volatility, and upcoming US tech earnings reports represent key uncertainties that could determine whether the rally has legs.

Have We Hit a Tradable Low in the S&P500 and Global Equity Markets?

Apr 01, 2026

Have We Hit a Tradable Low in the S&P500 and Global Equity Markets?

Markets rally as geopolitical tensions ease and traders reposition. Are equities forming a tradable low? Key levels, flows, and market internals analysed.

Taking Stock Of The Equity Market Slump: Gauging Where A Turning Point May Lie

Mar 31, 2026

Taking Stock Of The Equity Market Slump: Gauging Where A Turning Point May Lie

Despite a broad-based equity correction driven by geopolitical risk and an energy shock, technical indicators and market positioning suggest a turning point may not yet have been reached.

KOSPI & Nikkei Plunge: Concentrated Bulls and Elevated Energy Drive Sell-Off

Mar 04, 2026

KOSPI & Nikkei Plunge: Concentrated Bulls and Elevated Energy Drive Sell-Off

Heightened Middle East tensions combined with soaring energy prices have triggered sharp declines across Asian stock indices. KOSPI and the Nikkei have both retraced more than 10% from their late-February highs. Concentrated bullish positions and simultaneous equity-currency pressures have intensified selling, keeping risk management top of mind for traders in the near term.

US Equity Trading Dynamics In An Environment With A 'Political Put'

Feb 26, 2026

US Equity Trading Dynamics In An Environment With A 'Political Put'

A growing ‘political put’ could be distorting market return distributions, raising complacency and increasing downside tail risk.

US equity sector rotation gathers pace as S&P 500 and Nasdaq fall

Feb 04, 2026

US equity sector rotation gathers pace as S&P 500 and Nasdaq fall

While headline equity indices typically attract the bulk of attention, volatility at a surface level often masks what’s really going on under the surface, a dynamic that we’ve seen play out in recent weeks.

S&P 500 Slides 2.1%: Is This the Start of a Deeper Market Pullback?

Jan 21, 2026

S&P 500 Slides 2.1%: Is This the Start of a Deeper Market Pullback?

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 closed 2.1% lower, marking its worst one-day performance since 10 October. This naturally raises the question of whether the pullback from the 7000 level builds into a broader trend, where traders look to sell into retracements, or whether stability emerges with buyers stepping in to defend this dip.

Why the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 rally supports a stronger US equity outlook

Oct 31, 2025

Why the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 rally supports a stronger US equity outlook

It has undoubtedly been a very solid year indeed for equities, across the globe, with the early-April wobble around ‘Liberation Day’ now feeling like little more than a distant memory. With just two months of 2025 left to run, the S&P trades around 16% higher, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 up an even chunkier 22%.

Equity Rally Resumes As Precious Metals Continue To Shine

Oct 09, 2025

Equity Rally Resumes As Precious Metals Continue To Shine

The UK’s ONS descended further into shambles yesterday, while the risk rally resumed, and gold continued to print fresh highs. Today, another light-ish calendar awaits.

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