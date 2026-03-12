Key Takeaways

• The US dollar is regaining leadership in FX markets as the dollar index breaks above near-term resistance and approaches the 100 level.

• Rising oil prices and energy supply concerns are reshaping global macro expectations and currency flows.

• US one-year inflation swaps have surged above 3%, prompting a repricing of Federal Reserve rate expectations.

• The two-year US Treasury yield has climbed to around 3.74%, reflecting markets pricing out expected rate cuts.

• Momentum in the dollar is attracting systematic and trend-following flows across FX markets.

• Continued tensions around the Straits of Hormuz could support further US dollar strength in the near term.

US Dollar Regains Leadership in FX Markets

The US dollar has reasserted itself as perhaps the preeminent currency to own in the short term, stealing some of the momentum away from the Australian dollar, which had been the currency du jour in recent weeks. The shift is visible in the technical setups across the FX market, where the dollar is breaking higher against a number of major peers.