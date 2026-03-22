We roll into what could be a defining week for global markets. The backdrop is fragile, with investor nerves frayed, implied cross-asset volatility elevated, and equity drawdowns increasingly pronounced. In several major indices, price action resembles a classic falling knife environment, where confidence is low and conviction even lower.

Geopolitical risk: The Iran ultimatum takes centre stage

Trump’s ultimatum for Iran to reopen logistical channels through the Strait of Hormuz is the dominant macro driver. Markets are actively reassessing exposures and hedges into what appears to be a firm and actionable deadline.

Early price action reflects a cautious tone. Crude is up 0.8%, S&P 500 futures are down 0.4%, and the AUD is underperforming. The relatively contained moves suggest positioning remains measured, but the event risk is clearly front of mind. If the deadline passes without resolution, focus will quickly shift to the scale of any US response and the nature of Iran’s countermeasures, particularly toward US bases and regional allies. This sets up a binary macro outcome with potentially significant implications into month and quarter end.

Oil markets: Crude remains the key transmission channel