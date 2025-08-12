Trade CFDs on FX, indices, commodities, shares and more, or replicate the strategies of expert traders with our copy trading offering.
Discover a shared obsession. An elite collaboration between two like-minded organisations that share a common interest.
830K+
Traders
$1TN+
Monthly trading volume (AUD)
$100M+
Withdrawn each month (AUD)
90K+
Active clients monthly
Take your strategy to the next level with a broker who truly understands what traders need.
Trade from 0.0 points on a Razor account.1
Receive a 99.59% fill rate, with no dealer intervention.2
Get help around the clock Mon to Fri, plus 18hrs at weekends.
Choose from MT4, MT5, cTrader, TradingView, cTrader or our own platform.
Upskill with webinars and guides for new & advanced traders.
Find and replicate the strategies of experienced traders.
As a regulated broker, we provide traders with fixed and up to 400:1 leverage, depending on the instrument.
|Asset class
|Max retail leverage
|Major currency pairs
|1:400
|Gold, silver
|1:400
|Fixed retail leverage
|Major indices
|1:200
|Minor indices, currency indices
|1:100
|Shares
|1:20
|Commodities (excluding gold & silver)
|1:50
|Other metals & oil
|1:100
|Energies
|1:33
Trade the world's markets anywhere, anytime, with cutting-edge technology and customisable tools.
Enjoy a secure, smart and streamlined trading experience on our web platform and mobile app.
Replicate an institutional liquidity environment and develop trading robots to automate on your behalf.
An even-more powerful version of MetaTrader? Let more markets, more order types, more features be your answer.
Automate your trading with the definitive FX platform. Customise with indicators, EAs and pattern-recognition software.
Trade directly through show-stopping charts with hundreds of in-built indicators and strategies.
We bring you expert market analysis, insights and education, empowering you to make informed trading decisions.
Switch to Pepperstone now and join our global community of over 830,000 traders.³Apply in minutes with our simple application process.
Sign up with your email address and get a free demo.
We'll check your suitability for our products.
Your safety is our top priority.
That's it! You're ready to trade.
1 Other fees and charges apply.
2 99.59%. Fill rates are based on all trades data between 01/07/2025 and 30/09/2025
3 Total number of accounts held with the Pepperstone Group globally, correct as at October 2025.