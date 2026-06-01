On the downside, the sellers briefly pushed gold below the prior week's low at $4,453, but were unable to secure a close beneath the level. Buyers stepped in aggressively around the 200-day moving average and horizontal support at $4,369, highlighting ongoing demand at lower levels.

As a result, last week's low at $4,366 now becomes the key downside trigger. A closing break below this level would suggest sellers have regained control and could open the door to a deeper corrective move.

The Iran Factor

One of the key drivers for gold this week remains the prospect of a memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran.

Should an agreement be reached and the market gains confidence that shipping through the Strait of Hormuz can normalise, crude oil may extend its recent decline. Lower energy prices would likely ease inflation expectations, encourage greater pricing of future Federal Reserve rate cuts and push Treasury yields lower.

That combination would provide a supportive backdrop for gold and could pave the way for a move back towards the May highs at $4,773.

Strong US Data Could Challenge the Bullish Case

The opposing force comes from this week's US economic calendar.