March Boosts To Become A Drag

Last time out, headline payrolls growth was boosted by a number of one-off factors. These include the end of strike action in the Healthcare sector, considerably better weather than in February providing a tailwind to Construction, and a concurrent lift to employment in Leisure & Hospitality for the same reason. All three of those factors which added to headline payrolls last time out are, at a minimum, unlikely to repeat in April, thus acting as something of a drag on overall employment growth.

Meanwhile, one must also recall that the March survey week came too early in the month to reflect any impact of developments in the Middle East, either in terms of the damage caused by higher energy and input prices, or so far as broader economic uncertainty may have started to dent labour demand. The April report should shed greater light on both of these factors however, thus far, there appears to have been little detrimental impact from geopolitical events on what remains a robust US economy.

Leading Indicators Paint A Rosy Picture

As for leading indicators for the payrolls print, the picture is generally a rosy one. The ADP weekly employment indicator pointed to an average of 39.25k jobs having been added per week in the 4 weeks ending just prior to the survey week, which would in turn point to private sector jobs having increased approx. +157k over that period.

Meanwhile, jobless claims have remained at historically low levels. Although initial claims actually rose by 10k between the March and April reference weeks, last week’s initial claims print, at 189k, was the lowest such figure since the late-60s. Continuing claims, meanwhile, have also continued on a steady path lower, falling to a 2-year trough in the April NFP reference week.

The only slight blot on this particular copybook comes from the ISM manufacturing survey, where the employment sub-index fell to a YTD low 46.4 last month; as of the time of writing the ISM services survey has yet to be released.