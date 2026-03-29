The break of 6,500 in S&P 500 futures was significant, with both cash and futures markets closing near their lows. Market breadth has deteriorated sharply, with just 20% of stocks trading above their 50-day moving average. Five of the Magnificent Seven now sit below their 200-day moving averages, leaving the broader market vulnerable and lacking organic buyers.

US Dollar Holds Safe Haven Status

In FX markets, the US dollar remains the relative safe haven within G10. Attention now turns to whether the dollar index can break above 100.50.

Earlier in the conflict, dollar strength was driven by rising Treasury yields. That relationship may now evolve, with the dollar increasingly trading as a pure safe haven and relative growth proxy.

Data Focus Shifts to the March and April Series

Attention now turns to incoming economic data, although markets will be highly selective. February data is likely to be viewed as stale, as it predates the surge in energy prices and inflation expectations.

The focus shifts to data capturing March conditions and beyond. US ISM manufacturing, particularly the prices paid component, will be key. European inflation is expected to rise from 1.9% to 2.6%, while US payrolls will again command attention.

Markets are far more sensitive to downside surprises, especially if unemployment trends towards 4.5% or higher. US JOLTS and weekly jobless claims will also play an important role in shaping the narrative.

Geopolitical Risks Intensify

Geopolitics remains the dominant driver. Weekend developments have increased expectations of US involvement, with prediction markets pricing a 44% probability of US forces entering Iran by 31 March, rising to 70% by April.

The involvement of the Houthis adds a new layer of complexity. While partially priced on Friday, confirmation came after market close, leading to crude futures rising 3.8% on reopen, while S&P 500 futures fell 0.5%.

The key risk lies in potential disruption to shipping through the Bab al-Mandab Strait, which accounts for roughly 12% of global trade. Any disruption, combined with higher insurance costs, could drive another leg higher in crude and further weigh on risk assets.

This also has implications for regional players, particularly Saudi Arabia, where early signals suggest a shift from a cautious stance towards more direct support for a US-led coalition.

Market Uncertainty Remains Elevated

What stands out is how quickly probabilities have shifted. Only weeks ago, US boots on the ground in Iran was viewed as a low-probability outcome. That has clearly changed, reinforcing the need for markets to remain open-minded. The key risk now is that the March, and importantly the April economic data begins to reflect the economic impact of the conflict. This will likely be reinforced by CEO commentary during the upcoming US earnings season.

Trading Playbook: Defensive Positioning

In this environment, traders remain defensive. The prevailing strategy is to sell rallies in risk assets and maintain volatility hedges. The key shift has been higher crude prices, which have brought bonds back into favour as a defensive asset, while gold could rally despite a stronger US dollar.

Outlook: News Flow Will Drive Markets

The week ahead will be driven by news flow. It remains heavy, fast-moving, and highly influential on price action.

Good luck to all.