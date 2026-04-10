Conclusion

By and large, the CPI report tells us what we already knew - namely, that higher energy prices lead to higher spot headline inflation.

This, in many ways, matters little for the FOMC, whose focus is not on spot inflation, but on where inflation is likely to be over the next 18-24 months. As such, policymakers are likely to place much greater weight on inflation expectations remaining anchored close to the 2% target and earnings growth running at target-consistent levels, than the data received today, given that both imply limited potential for 'second round' inflationary effects. Core inflation will also be examined closely, for any signs that higher headline inflation is creating more broad-based price pressures.

That said, the agreement of a fragile ceasefire in the Middle East, coupled with a modest retracement in energy futures, as well as the increased potential for a durable peace deal to be made, may at the margin given policymakers further confidence that any energy-induced rise in inflation will prove to be 'temporary' in nature though, of course, concrete evidence of an end to the conflict, and resumption of normal commodity flows, will be needed before that can become an assumption on which policy is made.

On the whole, though, the base case remains that the FOMC will 'look through' any hump in headline inflation that we see over the coming months, providing that second-round effects don't emerge. In turn, there remains a path for a couple of rate cuts to be delivered in the second half of the year, not least considering the fragile nature of the labour market, where recent data points to continued weakness under the surface, suggesting that a less restrictive policy stance is likely to be appropriate.