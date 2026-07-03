Key Takeaways

• Investor expectations are set high, with the S&P 500 companies forecast to deliver 12.3% year-on-year revenue growth.

• Technology (+34%) and energy (+27%) sectors are expected to lead revenue growth this quarter.

• The average S&P 500 stock moved 4.9% on earnings day last quarter, around three to five times what is typical for daily move.

• Earnings season presents both opportunity and risk, depending on a trader's timeframe and strategy.

• The biggest opportunities often emerge before earnings or after the market has fully digested the results, rather than the immediate reaction following the announcement.

• Pepperstone's 24-hour US Share CFDs allow traders to react through all sessions – for equity CFD traders, these can be effective instruments to consider.