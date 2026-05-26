Reports suggest discussions are centred around a potential 60-day ceasefire extension, which could pave the way for the gradual reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and allow for a partial restoration of Iranian and Gulf energy exports. During that 60-day window, negotiations around Iran’s nuclear capabilities would continue.

For markets, there are effectively two separate issues being priced.

1) Reopening the Strait of Hormuz remains critical for global energy markets

The first issue is the operational reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the normalisation of shipping logistics through one of the world’s most important energy corridors.

Before the conflict, the Strait typically saw around 120 to 140 commercial vessels move both east and west through the passage each day. At present, flows remain severely constrained, with the last reading above 10 vessels making the trip through the Strait on a day set back on 2 May.

While it seems unlikely that shipping volumes immediately return to pre-conflict levels, there is clearly a strong willingness from shipping companies and producers to restore operations as quickly as conditions allow.

A gradual reopening process, combined with improving security conditions, would likely help restore confidence across energy supply chains and reduce some of the extreme geopolitical risk premium currently embedded in crude prices.

2) A 60-day ceasefire may be too aggressive for a full nuclear agreement

The second issue is whether a 60-day ceasefire extension provides enough time for a meaningful nuclear agreement to be reached.

By historical standards, that timetable appears highly aggressive.

Negotiations involving uranium enrichment, inspections, sanctions relief, verification procedures and regional security arrangements have historically taken many months, if not years, to resolve.

As a result, there is a realistic possibility that any initial ceasefire agreement may ultimately need to be extended further if negotiations are progressing constructively.

That point may become increasingly important for financial markets.

A rolling extension of the ceasefire would likely reinforce confidence that both sides are moving toward a more durable long-term resolution, particularly if shipping flows through Hormuz continue improving during the process.

Crude prices retreat as markets price improving geopolitical conditions

Crude prices have already reacted sharply to expectations that some form of framework agreement may be approaching.

WTI spot crude has fallen from around $108 to below $93, although prices have seen periods of retracement higher following reports today of additional US military strikes framed as self-defence actions.