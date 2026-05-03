The sellers on Friday started to gain more sway, and with the market discounting so much going right, and equity markets already rallying on earnings euphoria, dispersions in performance have become increasingly evident. The environment is far more attuned to a stock picker’s market. We see that with S&P500 one-month realised correlation falling to 6%, one of the lowest levels of the year, and one-month implied correlation falling back to 11%.

With 63% of S&P500 companies having reported quarterly earnings, the scorecard shows that 81% have beaten expectations on earnings per share by an average of 20%. 72% have beaten on the revenue line, with an average beat of 2.1%. The average stock has moved +/-4.6% on earnings day, highlighting the sizeable moves seen on the day of reporting as the market digests earnings and operating conditions, but also within sectors, with large dispersions in trends and performance. A rising tide is not lifting all ships in this environment.

Earnings Flow and Key Technical Levels

In the coming week, we have a more modest 11% of S&P500 market cap due to report. The generals within the S&P500 have largely reported, with Nvidia still to come on 20 May. This week includes trade favourites such as Palantir, AMD, ARM, Snap, Coinbase, and neoscalers such as CoreWeave. For those set long in risk positions, S&P500 futures ideally need to build and push through 7,250 to make a move towards recent highs of 7,300. Bulls would also like to see the USD index break convincingly through 98, and Brent crude head towards $100.

US Data and Fed Expectations

On the data side in the US, we get the JOLTS report, ISM services, and the key event on Friday with the non-farm payrolls report. The market is looking for moderation in hiring, following the prior strong 178,000 jobs print in March. The median estimate from economists is for 62,000 jobs in April, with private sector payrolls at 75k, and the unemployment rate expected to remain at 4.3%. Forward interest rate swaps markets see the Fed fully on hold over the next 12 months, but a moderation in crude pricing could bring back expectations for rate cuts. By the end of the week, that view on Fed policy and positioning will be shaped not just by crude pricing and inflation markets, but also by labour market data and rhetoric from the many Fed speakers scheduled this week.

RBA Decision and the Path Ahead