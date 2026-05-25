With this in mind, and to consider the probability in where price could be headed, and for risk management purposes, we consider the technical set-up, price action, correlation effects and the near-term catalysts.

Right now, the battle between the bulls and the bears remains unresolved, and that means the focus turns to key macro inputs, namely:

Crude oil prices

US Treasury yields

US inflation data

Fed expectations

Here’s how I’m looking at the market and the levels that matter most.

The Big Picture: Gold Remains Locked in a Major Range

Starting with the weekly chart, and while few CFD traders make entry decisions from the weekly timeframe, it can provide an incredibly useful big picture overview of the broader flows and market balance.

Since late March, XAUUSD has effectively traded within a broad range between: