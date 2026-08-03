AI spending in the spotlight as investors demand evidence on the ROI

Following Alphabet's decision to materially lift its AI investment plans, investors now want Microsoft to prove that every additional dollar invested into AI infrastructure is translating into faster Azure growth, improving monetisation through Copilot, resilient margins and ultimately stronger free cash flow.

This quarter is less about what Microsoft earned over the past three months, and far more about what management says regarding Q12027 and FY2027.

Consensus expectations call for revenue of $87.7bn and adjusted EPS of $4.24, implying another quarter of double-digit growth. Bloomberg consensus also expects revenue to continue accelerating through FY2027, reaching almost $95bn by the December quarter.

The numbers that matter most to investors

1. Capex and free cash flow guidance

This is likely to be the single most important discussion point on the earnings call.

Markets have become increasingly sensitive to AI infrastructure spending after several hyperscalers significantly increased investment budgets. Investors are now trying to determine whether AI capex is approaching peak intensity, or whether another investment cycle is only just beginning.

Current expectations are for:

• FY2026 Capex: $116bn

•FY2027 Capex: $185bn

The market will be asking three questions:

•Is FY2027 capex materially above or below expectations?

•Does management provide confidence that Azure capacity constraints ease throughout FY2027?

•Is management increasingly talking about returns on invested capital rather than simply building AI capacity?

Ironically, another large increase in capex may not necessarily be bearish if Microsoft convincingly demonstrates accelerating Azure demand and improving monetisation.

Investors are increasingly willing to tolerate elevated investment provided there is evidence that revenue growth is beginning to accelerate alongside it.

2. Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow has become one of Microsoft's most scrutinised metrics.

Historically Microsoft generated enormous cash conversion, however AI infrastructure investment has materially reduced free cash flow conversion over recent quarters.

Investors will therefore focus on:

•quarterly free cash flow

•free cash flow margin

•commentary on when conversion begins improving

•whether FY2027 represents the trough in free cash flow generation

If management suggests free cash flow begins recovering during FY2027 while AI revenues continue accelerating, that would likely be viewed very positively.

3. Margins

Margins remain one of the key battlegrounds.

Cloud AI remains an incredibly attractive business, but GPUs, networking equipment and data centre depreciation continue to pressure gross margins.

Markets will focus on:

•Gross Margin

•Operating Margin

•Commercial Cloud Margin

•Outlook for FY2027 operating margins

The ideal outcome would be evidence that operating leverage from Azure and Copilot begins offsetting higher depreciation and AI infrastructure costs.

4. FY2027 guidance

Ultimately this is likely to determine whether Microsoft rallies or sells off.

The market wants answers on:

•Azure growth trajectory

•Copilot adoption

•AI monetisation

•Revenue acceleration

•Margin outlook

•Capital allocation A strong quarter combined with confident FY2027 guidance would likely reinforce Microsoft's position as one of the highest-quality AI beneficiaries.

What the analysts expect (consensus numbers):