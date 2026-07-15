Current consensus expectations remain elevated. Aggregate S&P 500 revenue are forecast to grow by 12.3% year-on-year during the second quarter, with analysts steadily upgrading both earnings and revenue forecasts over recent months as stronger economic growth and improved business conditions have supported corporate profitability.

Technology is once again expected to dominate, with earnings forecast to grow by 34% year-on-year, while the energy sector is expected to deliver 27% growth. Those improving earnings expectations have been a significant driver behind the strong performance in both the S&P 500 and NASDAQ throughout the year.

Earnings season ultimately provides the market with an opportunity to marked-to-market expectations against reality. Investors reassess every assumption they have made about a company's outlook, profitability and future growth, and that process often results in substantial share price volatility.

Why earnings season creates so much volatility

For active traders, earnings season is unlike any other period of the year.

During the Q126 reporting season, the average S&P 500 company experienced an absolute move of 4.9% on its earnings day. That is roughly three to five times greater than the average move on a non-reporting day.

Four times each year, traders are forced to decide whether earnings represent an opportunity or simply a risk that needs to be managed.

There is no universal approach. Scalpers, day traders, swing traders and longer-term position traders all view earnings differently depending on their objectives, risk tolerance and investment horizon.

The first question every trader should ask is whether they want exposure over earnings at all.

For many, earnings simply represent an event risk that needs managing. That could involve reducing position size, closing a trade altogether, or accepting the volatility in the belief that the market will ultimately reward their longer-term investment thesis.

Others deliberately position ahead of earnings because they believe the market is mispricing the likely outcome.

Neither approach is inherently right or wrong. The key is understanding the risks involved.

The three stages of every earnings trade

Every earnings season can broadly be viewed through three distinct phases.

1) The first is the period leading into earnings.

This is often where some of the easier trading opportunities emerge. If a company has rallied strongly into earnings, expectations become increasingly optimistic, positioning becomes crowded and the hurdle required to impress investors continues to rise.

In these situations, traders frequently reduce exposure ahead of results, locking in profits before the announcement. That positioning unwind can create meaningful price moves before the company has even reported.

2) The second phase involves the reaction when the earnings are announced

This is arguably the most difficult period to trade or get the desired fill.

When earnings hit the market, algorithms react within milliseconds. Modern trading systems instantly react to key words and numbers on revenue, earnings per share, margins, guidance and dozens of other metrics before discretionary traders have even finished reading the first headline.

At the same time, options positioning, dealer hedging flows and institutional order flow can amplify price movements, meaning the initial reaction isn't always logical.

Even if a trader correctly anticipated weaker earnings and positioned short, the share price may initially fall before rapidly reversing as positioning adjusts or investors focus on different aspects of the report.

Trading this period successfully requires far more than simply forecasting whether earnings will beat or miss expectations.

Professional hedge funds often combine earnings analysis with positioning data, options markets, institutional ownership and quantitative models before taking tactical positions around earnings announcements.

3) The aftermath - how a stock trades once positioning has been flushed out and investors see the business and investment case more clearly

Why beating expectations isn't always enough

One of the biggest misconceptions during earnings season is that beating analyst forecasts automatically results in a higher share price.

Markets rarely work that way.

Nvidia provides an excellent example.