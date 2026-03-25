As the above table demonstrates, the monetary policy stance is considerable tighter; broader economic momentum considerably weaker; inflation not only lower, but falling; and, considerably more labour market slack now being present. Combined, all this paints a picture of an economy where the probability of so-called ‘second-round’ inflation effects occurring is considerably lower, and is in fact fairly minimal.

Not only do corporates possess significantly less pricing power compared to the recent past, employees also have considerably less bargaining power to request higher wages to compensate for higher inflation. In turn, this not only substantially reduces the risk of a ‘wage-price spiral’ developing, but also substantially increases the risk of the surge in energy prices actually triggering a sizeable negative demand shock, exacerbating the already-anaemic economic momentum that we see across the board, especially in Europe.

Markets, however, appear to have assumed that a linear relationship is present, in the form of higher energy prices automatically leading to higher spot headline inflation, which in turn will lead to central banks delivering rate hikes. Not only does this over-simplify the dynamics involved, where central banks focus not on where inflation is now, but where inflation is likely to be in 18-24 months, it also omits the fact that the monetary policy stance is already restrictive heading into the crisis.

With all that in mind, it seems much more likely that the policy response will be a ‘wait and see’ one from most DM central banks, choosing to stand pat for the time being, while remaining attentive to the risk of those second-round effects emerging, albeit not reacting to those risks unless and until they show up in incoming data.

From a market perspective, the trade is a relatively straightforward one, with the sell-off in near-dated STIR contracts looking overdone, as does the sell-off at the front-end of DM curves. Both of these moves, hence, seem attractive to fade in my book, albeit with the risk that a further, or renewed, spike in energy prices could reinforce the aforementioned linear relationship that the market believes in, even if it is likely not representative of the actual CB reaction function.