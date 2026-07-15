Netflix enters earnings under pressure

Netflix reports Q2 earnings after the US close on Thursday, and despite broader equity markets pushing to fresh highs, sentiment towards the stock remains notably cautious. Shares have fallen around 30% since reporting Q1 earnings and continue to trade in a well-defined downtrend, with the stock sitting comfortably below its declining 200-day moving average.

This isn't simply another earnings report. Expectations have been reset, short interest has built meaningfully and positioning suggests investors remain sceptical that Netflix can deliver a catalyst capable of reigniting the growth narrative.

The ingredients are there for a sizeable move.

The numbers that matter

Consensus expectations (as shown in the Bloomberg image above) are for:

• Revenue: US$12.575bn

• Adjusted EPS: US$0.797

• Operating income: US$4.13bn

• Gross margin: 51.4%

• Free cash flow: US$2.74bn

For FY26, management has guided to:

• Revenue growth: 12-14%

• Operating margin: 31.5%

The market will naturally focus on whether Netflix can maintain that guidance, but guidance quality may ultimately matter more than the quarter itself.

Investors want more than a beat

Simply beating consensus on EPS probably won't be enough.

Investors are increasingly focused on the durability of engagement and whether Netflix can continue generating profitable growth as competition intensifies.

Markets will be looking for commentary around:

• subscriber engagement following recent price increases

• churn following those price increases

• advertising momentum

• content quality and upcoming release schedules

• monetisation of live programming

• operating margin outlook

• FY26 guidance

There is also growing interest in management's strategy around increasing user engagement, particularly as competitors continue investing heavily in sports, live content and bundled streaming offerings. Recent reports that Netflix is exploring additional live channels and broader content partnerships have only heightened that focus.

Options are pricing a big move

The options market currently implies approximately a -/+7.5% one-day move following the report.

Historically, Netflix has been a volatile earnings trade.

Interestingly, while the average absolute earnings-day move over recent quarters has been around 6.4%, the stock has closed lower following four consecutive earnings releases, despite largely delivering earnings beats.

That tells us something important.

The issue hasn't been execution.

It has been valuation, expectations and investors questioning where the next leg of sustainable growth comes from.

Positioning creates two-way risk

One of the more interesting aspects heading into Thursday is positioning.

Short interest has increased materially over recent months as investors have questioned slowing engagement, rising competition and whether Netflix's content slate can justify premium valuation multiples.

That creates genuine two-way risk.

A strong report combined with upbeat guidance could easily trigger aggressive short covering, amplifying any upside move.

Equally, another quarter where management simply reiterates guidance without providing a convincing growth catalyst could reinforce the current bearish narrative and invite another wave of selling.

With positioning increasingly one-sided, the reaction function may ultimately matter more than the headline numbers.

The technical picture still favours sellers

Technically, Netflix remains in a well-defined downtrend.

The stock continues to trade below a declining 200-day moving average, reinforcing the view that rallies remain corrective rather than the start of a new uptrend.

The first level traders will watch is the US$80 area, which has repeatedly acted as near-term resistance.

Above that, attention quickly shifts towards the US$90-94 region, where the falling 200-day moving average sits and where previous rallies have failed.

On the downside, the recent lows around US$71 remain the obvious support zone.

With options implying a -/+7.5% move, both areas sit well within Thursday night's expected trading range.

The bigger picture

Netflix is increasingly becoming less of a subscriber story and more of an engagement and monetisation story.

The market wants evidence that pricing power remains intact, advertising continues to scale, engagement is resilient and operating leverage can continue expanding.

If management delivers confidence across those areas, the combination of depressed sentiment and elevated short interest could create a powerful relief rally.

If not, investors may continue rotating away from the name and towards other AI-related technology leaders where earnings momentum remains considerably stronger.

For traders, this has all the ingredients of one of the week's highest-conviction volatility events. The options market expects a sizeable move, positioning is stretched, technicals remain fragile and sentiment is firmly subdued. As always with Netflix, it is likely to be the guidance and management commentary, not simply the headline earnings beat or miss, that ultimately determines the direction of the next trend.