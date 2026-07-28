Markets are awaiting Meta's earnings release after the close of the U.S. trading session on July 29, with expectations that the company will deliver another strong quarter in terms of revenue and earnings. However, this earnings season among the technology giants has shown that simply beating expectations is no longer enough to push shares to new highs. Investors have shifted their focus from the quality of quarterly results to a more important question: can Meta continue to justify its massive artificial intelligence spending and translate it into financial returns?
Market expectations point to revenue of approximately $60.2 billion, with earnings per share of around $7.20, reflecting continued strong growth driven by the company's digital advertising business. Advertising remains Meta's primary source of revenue, supported by higher engagement across its platforms and continued improvements in ad targeting through artificial intelligence technologies.
At the same time, expectations have risen just as quickly as the company's results.
This earnings season has demonstrated that investors have become far more selective in evaluating large technology companies. Although Alphabet reported strong results and exceeded market expectations, investor attention quickly shifted toward its plans to increase capital expenditure rather than the earnings themselves. This sends a clear message to Meta: markets no longer reward AI spending simply because it represents an investment in the future. Instead, investors are looking for tangible evidence that these investments are translating into stronger revenue growth and improved profitability.
As a result, spending on AI infrastructure is likely to be the central theme during the earnings call.
Meta continues to strengthen its position as one of the world's largest investors in artificial intelligence, expanding its data centers, custom chips, and computing infrastructure required to support its advanced AI models.
There is little doubt that these investments are already beginning to deliver results. Artificial intelligence has improved content recommendation algorithms, increased user engagement, and enhanced advertising efficiency, contributing positively to the performance of Meta's advertising business despite user growth reaching mature levels across many developed markets. However, the challenge is that the pace of spending continues to accelerate rapidly.
Investors will closely watch for any revisions to the company's capital expenditure guidance after management significantly increased its spending outlook during the previous quarter. Markets are likely to accept higher investment if management can demonstrate that profit margins remain healthy and that returns on these investments continue to improve over time. However, if increased spending is accompanied by signs of weaker profitability or a lack of clear evidence that these investments are generating economic returns, the stock could come under pressure even if quarterly earnings exceed expectations.
While artificial intelligence dominates most of the discussion, Meta remains fundamentally a digital advertising company. Investors are expected to closely monitor key metrics such as advertising pricing, ad impressions, and user engagement levels. Continued strength in these indicators would reinforce confidence that AI investments are no longer merely a long-term bet but are already improving advertising efficiency and increasing returns for advertisers.
Management's guidance for the next quarter could prove even more important than the quarterly results themselves, as investors seek confirmation that advertising demand remains resilient despite an economic environment characterized by elevated interest rates and continued uncertainty surrounding global growth.
At the same time, investors will pay close attention to management's updates regarding the pace of revenue generation from AI products, particularly following the rapid expansion of AI-powered advertising tools and the integration of Meta AI across the company's various applications. Markets will also be watching for any indications of user adoption and management's plans to convert this broad deployment into clearer revenue streams over the coming quarters, helping justify the company's continued heavy investment in AI infrastructure.
Options markets are currently pricing in an implied move of around 7% in Meta shares following the earnings announcement, reflecting the significance of the event for investors. The stock appears to face a difficult test, as strong revenue and earnings growth are already largely priced in. Consequently, the market's reaction will depend more on what management says about the pace of AI investment, its ability to generate meaningful returns from those investments, and its outlook for profit margins over the coming quarters.
Overall, Meta remains one of the strongest technology companies in terms of financial fundamentals. Its advertising business continues to generate robust cash flows, while artificial intelligence is increasingly contributing to stronger revenue growth and improved platform efficiency. The question facing investors is no longer whether Meta can continue to grow, but whether that growth will be sufficient to keep pace with the extraordinary level of investment required to maintain its leadership in the artificial intelligence race.
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