Markets, hence, have reached for a relatively simple equation. Higher energy prices will lead to higher headline inflation, which in turn will lead to tighter policy stances from central banks across the globe. That theory, though, massively over-simplifies the dynamic that is actually playing out.

That said, it makes some degree of sense that market participants have lurched to that conclusion. Given that both the magnitude, and duration, of the energy price shock, and its subsequent impact on inflation metrics is at this point unknown, as well as with the distribution of potential outcomes from the ongoing conflict so wide, participants are having great difficulty in pricing a concrete outlook, either for monetary policy, or for the global economy at large.

Second-Round Effects Hold The Key

Here, it is important to remember what central banks are actually targeting. While specific mandates vary from authority to authority, generally speaking central banks are seeking ‘price stability, typically defined as inflation around the 2% mark, as judged over the medium-term. This final part is key, given that monetary policy famously works with ‘long and variable lags’, somewhere in the region of 18 to 24 months.

What one must consider, then, is not how high energy prices may push headline inflation metrics, but whether there is a risk of those price pressures becoming embedded, and thus inflation remaining persistently above target.

Here, we must turn to the concept of ‘second-round effects’, whereby an initial price shock – of the ilk that we currently see from the energy complex – becomes a more persistent one as a result of other catalysts.

The most obvious of these catalysts is a ‘wage-price spiral’, where higher prices lead employers to seek higher wages in order to compensate for an increased cost of living, which is hence passed on by companies in the form of higher prices, leading to a rather vicious cycle.

Though this did play a role in 2022/23, in the aftermath of the energy price shock at the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war, infamously leading BoE Governor Bailey to urge workers not to ask for pay rises, it seems unlikely that such a factor is in play now. Across DM, labour markets continue to exhibit a significant degree of slack, limiting the bargaining power that workers have to request the pay increases that could lead to a rerun of such a scenario.