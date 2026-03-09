The decision to stand pat, however, is unlikely to be a unanimous one.

Governor Miran, in what may be his final meeting at the Fed, is almost certain to dissent in a dovish direction, likely for a 25bp cut, given his view that the labour market requires more policy support, as well as a belief that the oil price shock could exert downwards pressure on core inflation if it were to harm demand. Governor Waller, meanwhile, also seems likely to dissent for such a move, having recently remarked that there is little reason for the Fed to ‘sit on its hands’ if the labour market is weakening, while having also shrugged-off the potential for higher energy prices to lead to sustained inflationary pressures. Governor Bowman has also sounded dovish in recent remarks, noting her preference for 75bp easing this year, also referencing a need to provide further support to the labour market.

Familiar Guidance Repeated

Though the vote split may provide some degree of intrigue, the accompanying policy statement seems unlikely to do so.

In terms of economic commentary, the Committee’s assessment of underlying economic conditions is likely to be broadly unchanged, noting that job gains ‘remain low’, unemployment continues to show ‘some signs of stabilisation’, and that inflation remains ‘somewhat elevated’.

There is, however, likely to be reference made to recent geopolitical events, potentially mirroring the language used in the March 2022 statement, after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, where the Committee noted that ‘the implications for the U.S. economy are highly uncertain, but in the near term…[events] likely to create additional upward pressure on inflation and weigh on economic activity’.

As for the monetary side of things, guidance here is likely to be little changed despite heightened uncertainty, with the Committee set to reaffirm their preparedness to ‘adjust the stance of monetary policy as appropriate’, while also alluding to the ‘extent and timing’ of additional rate changes moving forwards.