AI Argument Doesn’t Hold Up To Scrutiny

Zooming out a little, forgetting the recent market action, it’s important to question whether, on a logical basis, fears of AI advancement killing business models are overdone. I’d argue that they are.

While the speed with which models are improving is impressive, we are not in a world, nor are we likely near a world, where companies will be ripping up their SaaS contracts en masse, instead pivoting to solutions that have been ‘vibe-coded’ internally.

Not only would it be inefficient to do so (e.g. why would an insurance company want the rigmarole that comes with building & maintaining a proprietary CRM system when this can be outsourced more effectively), there are also various moats protecting software incumbents, particularly from a regulatory perspective.

Broader Market Implications

In any case, this relentless pressure on tech names does pose something of an issue for the broader market, with the 8 largest companies in the S&P 500 being tech, or tech-related names, and comprising just over a third of the index by weight.

Logically, this leads to two possible paths from here – either, software/tech names do indeed bounce, in turn boosting the market at large, taking spoos back to the top of the recent range around the 7,000 mark; or, the rotation out of software continues, with participants continuing to favour those names more exposed to the ‘real’ economy, in which case the equal-weight S&P (SPW) looks set to continue to outperform the cap-weighted benchmark.

In any event, the current software pressure spilling-over into a broader market rout seems a relatively slim possibility, particularly given the resilient nature of the fundamental bull case, amid robust economic and earnings growth.