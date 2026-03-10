Key Takeaways

• Brent crude surged to $119.50 during one of the most violent energy market moves in recent years

• Crude futures Prompt spreads widened dramatically, with the front-month vs six-month spread reaching $33, signalling severe perceived near-term supply tightness

• Oil volatility spiked to extreme levels, with OVX hitting 118% and one-week WTI implied volatility reaching 171%

• Although crude has pulled back and market conditions have improved, key volatility and supply indicators remain elevated

• The Straits of Hormuz and geopolitical developments remain the critical catalysts for the next move in energy markets

Financial markets appear to be moving through a marked turning point after one of the most dramatic energy volatility shocks seen in recent memory. There are emerging signs that policymakers are increasingly aware of the systemic impact the energy surge has had across financial markets.

The Trump administration has shown greater sensitivity to the extreme volatility that has spread far beyond crude oil itself. The shock has filtered through fertilizer markets, agricultural commodities, equity volatility, and rates markets, creating a cross-asset risk event that was beginning to resemble crisis conditions in certain parts of the energy complex.