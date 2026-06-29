For upside momentum to reassert itself, gold first needs to reclaim the late-March low near $4,100 and push through Wednesday's high at $4,115. A sustained close above that zone would be needed to trigger meaningful short covering and open the door to a more significant recovery.

On the downside, a break below $4,000 followed by a move through $3,960 would likely accelerate the selloff toward the $3,880–$3,900 area.

One notable feature of this correction is the absence of panic selling. Rather than a disorderly collapse, the decline has been methodical — each rally met by profit-taking, each broken support level followed by a fresh wave of selling. Corrections driven by a fundamental repricing of expectations, rather than by fear, tend to take longer to resolve and are harder to reverse quickly.

Rate Constraints: Hawkish Pricing Is Stretched — But the Ceiling Remains

Rates remain the hardest ceiling on gold's upside.

May core PCE rose 3.4% year-over-year, the highest reading since October 2023, while personal spending and income both beat expectations — a sign that demand-side resilience in the U.S. economy is still very much alive. The data reinforced the hawkish signal that the FOMC had already delivered at its June meeting.

The three structural headwinds for gold remain essentially unchanged: U.S. 10-year real yields are holding above 2%, the dollar index is stable above 101, and capital continues to rotate toward high-return risk assets such as AI-related equities. For a non-yielding dollar-denominated asset, this means any bounce still lacks the macro foundation needed to sustain it.

That said, hawkish expectations are already heavily priced in, with the rate-hike path for the year close to fully discounted. At this point, any signal that falls short of the most bearish scenario — softer inflation, a weak jobs number, or a neutral tone from Warsh — could trigger short covering.

That is not a bullish thesis, but it does mean the risk-reward of adding to crowded short positions is becoming less attractive.

Geopolitics: Ceasefire Fragile — Doha Talks Are the Key Watchpoint

Just eleven days after the ceasefire memorandum was signed, U.S.-Iran tensions flared again, exposing how fragile the agreement's implementation remains. The most recent development is more encouraging: both sides have agreed to halt direct hostilities and are set to meet in Doha, Qatar, for talks focused on arrangements in the Strait of Hormuz.

While the tail risk of large-scale escalation has been partially priced down, geopolitical factors have not disappeared from the gold equation.

If tensions re-escalate — particularly if Strait of Hormuz shipping faces material disruption — the first-order impact falls on crude oil prices, which then feeds into global inflation expectations and further entrenches the Fed's hawkish posture. Under that transmission chain, the pressure on gold from higher rates would likely outweigh any safe-haven bid.

Conversely, if the situation gradually stabilizes and the geopolitical risk premium continues to unwind, market attention reverts squarely to the high rates and elevated real yields— which is equally unhelpful for gold.

Unless an extreme escalation forces a genuine flight to safety, geopolitical developments are more likely to generate short-term volatility than to drive a trend reversal.

This Week: Three Variables, One Direction

The big picture remains unchanged — gold is in a soft, range-bound structure, with rate constraints and real yields providing the dominant macro logic.

For the rest of the week, Tuesday's U.S.-Iran talks in Doha will set the geopolitical tone.

Thursday's nonfarm payrolls report is then the week's main event. Markets are penciling in around 115,000 new jobs — a notable step-down from the prior 172,000 — with the unemployment rate expected to hold at 4.3%.

A strong print would intensify rate-hike pricing and put the $4,000 support level under greater stress. A meaningfully weak result — fewer jobs and a rising unemployment rate — could take some of the edge off hawkish expectations and open a window for a technical rebound.

Warsh's appearance at the ECB's Sintra forum is the week's other marquee event — his first major international address as Fed Chair. Markets will parse every word for clues on the inflation outlook, the rate path, and any further hints about reforming the Fed's communication framework. A hawkish tone emphasizing inflation persistence and labor market resilience would add to the headwinds already facing gold bulls.

One practical note: with U.S. futures markets closed on Friday for Independence Day, liquidity in gold will thin out noticeably after Thursday's payrolls release. Any sharp move triggered by the data could be amplified in a low-liquidity environment — position sizing and risk management will matter more than usual heading into the long weekend.