Bad news sells.

That’s nothing new. It has always been the case that an innate negativity bias within all of us triggers a greater emotional response to negative news, or stories about potential threats, than one experiences to positive headlines.

Even by those standards, though, there seems to be an awful lot of negative news around right now, on a whole host of different fronts. However, markets have always had an uncanny ability to climb that ‘wall of worry’, and that ability is highly unlikely to have gone away.

Let’s, then, have a look at the worries on participants’ minds right now, and see how they are likely to be navigated.

Trade

Trade-related uncertainty is back on the radar, after the Supreme Court struck down President Trump’s ability to impose tariffs under IEEPA in a long-awaited decision last Friday. However, this uncertainty really shouldn’t persist for long – the Admin’s initial backup plan, of imposing a 15% global tariff under Sec. 122, means that for the next 150 days at least there will be no, or very little, change to the overall average effective tariff rate.

In the meantime, investigations under Sec. 301 will take place, with those investigations in turn likely leading to a tariff structure very similar to that which existed before the SCOTUS ruling being recreated using different statutes of commerce law. Put simply, while the legal ‘means’ through which tariffs are implemented may change, the macroeconomic ‘ends’ will remain largely the same. Hence, the overall impact on growth, unemployment, inflation, or any other economic variable, as well as on the monetary and fiscal outlooks, should prove minimal at most.

The biggest risk, here, is actually not one emanating form Washington DC, but of some form of international retaliation – say, the EU reaching for the anti-coercion instrument. While doing so would be counter-intuitive, and is not my base case, some probability of at least punchier rhetoric from around the world should be considered.