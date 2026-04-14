In many regards, there is little reason for the other sectors to be lagging so significantly. While Industrials and Materials will indeed have to grapple with higher input costs in the coming quarters, as a result of higher energy prices, though these pressures should prove manageable, particularly in the event that Hormuz flows normalise in relatively good order, as markets now appear to be discounting.

Meanwhile the relative outperformance of the Consumer Discretionary sector suggests little by way of market concern in terms of consumer spending moving forward, with the rebound in equities at large supporting this theory too, as the ‘wealth effect’ should continue to prop up the upper part of the ‘K-shaped economy’, while tax refunds from the OBBBA largely compensate for any increase in consumer energy costs.

This, in turn, gives one little reason to expect that higher energy prices would prove the trigger for a broader, and more prolonged, economic slump, at the present juncture, which further suggests that there should be no structural reason to expect those underperforming sectors to lag behind the pack for too much longer.

Conclusion

Perhaps, it will require the agreement of a definitive and durable deal to end the conflict before participants are fully able to buy into that theme, though the closer we get to such an agreement, the more participants are likely to increasingly buy into a broader risk rally.

Underpinning this thesis is the continued idea that participants are actively seeking not to get ‘caught short’, with a sustained bearish view something that remains difficult to position for, considering the elevated probability that, as we’ve seen so many times of late, the entire macro outlook can be rapidly turned in a more positive direction, simply on the back of a ‘Truth Social’ post, which subsequently sparks a face-ripping rally few want to be on the wrong side of.

To finish the earlier analogy, perhaps investors are waiting for the geopolitical equivalent of Geoff Hurst to complete his hat-trick, and for Wolstenholme to announce “It is now!”.