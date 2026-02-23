© 2025 Pepperstone Markets Limited | Company registration number 177174 B | SIA-F217

Risk Warning: CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage.

80.1% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider.

You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work, and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

You don't own or have rights in the underlying assets. Past performance is no indication of future performance and tax laws are subject to change. The information on this website is general in nature and doesn't take into account your or your client's personal objectives, financial circumstances, or needs. Please read our RDN and other legal documents and ensure you fully understand the risks before you make any trading decisions. We encourage you to seek independent advice.

Pepperstone Markets Limited is located at #1 Pineapple House, Old Fort Bay, Nassau, New Providence, The Bahamas and is licensed and regulated by The Securities Commission of The Bahamas,( SIA-F217).

The information on this site and the products and services offered are not intended for distribution to any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.