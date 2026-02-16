On the four-hour timeframe, BTCUSD broke the downtrend drawn from the 29 January high. Following that break, price action showed improved two-way order flow and a more balanced market structure.

Bitcoin traded within a defined range between $71,500 and $68,300 for six days before breaking lower. However, technical sellers who acted on that downside breakout were frustrated by the lack of follow-through. BTCUSD dropped to $65,059 before sharply reversing back toward the prior trading range.

This failed breakdown highlights the importance of monitoring momentum confirmation rather than reacting solely to initial range breaks.

Key Bitcoin Levels to Watch This Week

Downside Levels to Monitor

• $65,059 – 13 February low

• $59,884 – 6 February low

• $58,354 – 200-week moving average

A break below $65,059 would increase the probability of a retest of the $60,000 region. A sustained move toward the 200-week moving average at $58,354 would likely trigger broader risk reassessment across crypto markets.

Upside Levels to Monitor

• $70,949 – 15 February high

• $72,180 – 9 February range high A sustained move above $70,949 would suggest renewed bullish momentum.

A breakout through $72,180 could shift short-term structure back in favour of buyers and increase upside acceleration.

Liquidation Risk and Leveraged Positioning

Traders should also monitor liquidation heatmaps, such as those provided by Coinglass, to identify clusters of leveraged positioning. Breaks of key technical levels could trigger forced liquidations, amplifying directional moves and increasing short-term volatility.

Bitcoin Outlook: Range Expansion Incoming?

Bitcoin remains at an inflection point. After a four-week decline, price is attempting to stabilise above key structural support. The next decisive move beyond either $65,059 or $72,180 could define the directional tone for the weeks ahead.

With volatility compressed relative to the prior sell-off, traders should prepare for potential range expansion as liquidity builds around these critical levels.

Good luck to all.