On June 24, Bitcoin broke below $60,000 for the third time this year, touching its lowest level since October 2024. From its all-time high of nearly $126,000 last October, the price has shed roughly half its value in just eight months.

While traders continue to search for the proximate cause of the selloff, the more pressing question is whether $60,000 marks a floor for a potential rebound — or merely a waystation on the way lower. What factors might shape Bitcoin's next move?

A Hawkish Fed Turns Up the Headwinds

Pinning this decline on any single event would be an oversimplification. More accurately, a deteriorating macro backdrop and weakening capital flows within the crypto market have converged to drive Bitcoin's retreat.

From a macro standpoint, Bitcoin currently lacks a clear bullish catalyst. One notable data point: the 10-day rolling correlation between gold and Bitcoin has risen to its highest level in nearly two years. This suggests that the same macro forces dragging gold below $4,000 may be exerting similar pressure on Bitcoin.