Quick Summary

• Bitcoin surged 7.8% in one session, marking one of the largest daily gains in the past year

• Price broke above a multi-week consolidation range between $63,000 and $71,700

• Bitcoin Futures volumes jumped 50% above the 15-day average, confirming strong participation

• In the past 24 hours, there's been $575 million in liquidations across the exchanges, with roughly 85% coming from short positions

• Spot Bitcoin ETF inflows hit a year-to-date high, averaging $274 million over five days

• Bitcoin’s correlation with NASDAQ futures has risen to 81%, reinforcing its role as a high-beta risk asset

• Corporate treasury buyers now hold more than 1 million BTC collectively