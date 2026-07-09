The upcoming US earnings season begins after one of the strongest corporate reporting periods in recent years. Corporate America once again demonstrated remarkable growth, with more than three quarters of S&P 500 companies exceeding analysts’ earnings expectations and, importantly, doing so by a wider margin than historical averages. The strength of those surprises helped reinforce the equity rally, easing concerns about decelerating economic growth, elevated borrowing rates and inflation would materially weigh on corporate profitability.
The positive shock in earnings was evident among the Magnificent Seven, where six of the seven companies exceeded already elevated revenue expectations. Nvidia led the group with revenue surpassing consensus by more than 3%, followed by Alphabet and Amazon respectively. Microsoft and Apple also comfortably outperformed expectations, while Meta delivered another solid beat. Tesla stood out as the only member of the group to miss revenue estimates, albeit marginally, by around 1%. Collectively, the Magnificent Seven generated more than $645 billion in quarterly revenue while continuing to outperform already elevated expectations, supporting investors’ confidence in capital expenditure and that the largest technology companies remain the primary engine of US corporate earnings growth.
Technology remained the clear standout as these companies at the center of the AI ecosystem consistently delivered exceptional earnings growth, strong margins and robust forward guidance, providing investors with growing confidence that AI is translating into tangible financial return. The collective result from Q1 was another quarter where earnings revisions moved higher, valuations expanded further and US equity indices traded to record highs.
Artificial intelligence remains the single most important driver of corporate earnings and equity market leadership. What initially began as a semiconductor story has evolved into a much broader investment cycle spanning cloud computing, infrastructure, enterprise software, cybersecurity and digital infrastructure. Companies supplying the AI ecosystem continue to benefit from exceptionally strong demand as hyperscale cloud providers commit hundreds of billions of dollars towards expanding AI capacity over the coming years.
Capital expenditure plans among the largest technology companies remain aggressive, supporting revenue growth not only for semiconductor manufacturers but increasingly for businesses positioned throughout the broader AI supply chain. This spending has become increasingly self-reinforcing, with investment by hyperscalers generating earnings growth across chipmakers, networking providers, software developers and cloud infrastructure companies.
However, investor expectations have evolved from rewarding companies simply for discussing AI strategies. Investors expect measurable outcomes through accelerating revenue growth, expanding margins, improving cash flow and evidence that AI investment is generating commercially viable returns. This aspect in particular weight greater importance on management commentary on committed capital spending and has the potential to translate into negative stock reaction if failed to answer analysts’ questions regarding viability.
Perhaps the most significant emerging trend is entering this reporting season is the nature of the market debate. Earlier in the rally, investors questioned whether corporate fundamentals could justify increasingly higher equity valuations. Following several consecutive quarters of stronger than expected earnings, the discussion has notably changed. Today, the question is less about whether earnings support current valuations and about how much of the market's momentum is now being driven by positioning and market structure rather than fundamentals alone.
Strong corporate earnings undoubtedly remain the foundation of the bull market. However, inflows into passive investment vehicles, systematic trading strategies, greater retail participation and positioning in a relatively small number of mega-cap technology companies have amplified price movements beyond what earnings alone may explain.
Ironically, last quarter’s success has made this earnings season considerably more challenging. Analysts have steadily revised earnings forecasts higher following months of positive surprises, while equity markets have simultaneously pushed valuation multiples further above long-term averages. Companies are therefore reporting against meaningfully tougher expectations than they had quarters ago.
History demonstrates that share price reactions depend less on whether companies meet consensus forecasts and more on whether they exceed expectations already embedded in valuations. Last quarter demonstrated this dynamic clearly with more than three quarters in SPX outperforming expectations and delivering robust guidance, investors have effectively reset the benchmark for success. Markets now forecast that AI leaders will continue producing exceptional growth and companies may need to deliver a robust round of outsized surprises while maintaining confident guidance to justify continuation of equity rally.
As a result, this raises the importance of forward guidance; management commentary regarding AI spending, enterprise demand, pricing power, customer activity and capital expenditure plans through 2027 may ultimately prove more influential than the reported quarterly figures.
A sustainable bull market requires broader participation across sectors rather than relying on a relatively small group of technology leaders. Financials, industrials, healthcare and consumer sectors will therefore provide valuable insight into whether corporate earnings momentum is becoming more widespread.
The major US banks, which report early in the season, will offer an early insight of credit quality, consumer spending, loan growth, investment banking accelerated activity and business confidence. Meanwhile, industrial companies will reveal demand health outside the AI ecosystem, while consumer-facing businesses will help determine whether households continue absorbing high borrowing costs without notable spending reduction. A stronger contribution from sectors beyond technology would encourage confidence that the current earnings cycle is becoming broader and more resilient.
This reporting season is also likely to expose a wider divergence between companies able to deliver earnings growth and those struggling to justify elevated valuations. Over the past year, markets have broadly rewarded companies associated with the AI theme. Going forward, investors are likely to become more selective, distinguishing between businesses generating genuine earnings acceleration and those primarily benefiting from optimistic sentiment and favorable positioning.
Consequently, post earnings reactions may become more pronounced. Companies combining strong financial results with constructive guidance and evidence of AI monetisation are likely to remain market leaders. Whereas businesses that disappoint on growth, margins or forward guidance may face disproportionately sharp share price declines given the elevated expectations already reflected in valuations.
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