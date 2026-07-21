For traders, though, the real focus probably isn't the headline numbers themselves, but management's outlook for the second half. Even if earnings growth comes in as expected, a cautious forward guide could still trigger a negative market reaction.

It's also worth noting that even as consensus broadly expects continued improvement this quarter, Tesla has missed EPS and revenue estimates in more than half of the past eight quarters — meaning the stock could still see a sharp move once the numbers are out, regardless of which way expectations point.

On the business side, as more and more traders come to view Tesla as an AI company rather than just an automaker, the focus of this report has shifted away from "how many cars did it sell" and toward the quality of automotive earnings, cash flow performance, and whether AI-related businesses — Robotaxi, FSD, and Optimus — can start converting from long-term narrative into verifiable commercial progress.

Implied Volatility Below Historical Average — the Market May Be Underpricing Earnings Risk

Options markets are currently pricing an implied one-day move of about 5.5% following Tesla's earnings release, below the roughly 7.5% average actual move seen after its last several reports. In other words, the "insurance premium" options are charging right now is cheaper than what this stock has historically delivered post-earnings.

That means if this report and management's guidance come in without major surprises, short-volatility strategies could hold an edge. Conversely, if margins, free cash flow, or the AI/Robotaxi/Optimus businesses deliver a stronger-than-expected signal, actual volatility could still exceed what's priced in — favoring long-volatility positioning.

As of this writing, Bloomberg analyst ratings stand at 29 Buy, 25 Hold, and 9 Sell, with a median price target of $423.31 — about 13% above the current share price. Overall sentiment leans modestly bullish, but the bull/bear divide remains significant.

Three Things to Watch: Margins, Cash Flow, and the Pace of AI Delivery

The strength on the delivery side is already old news. The market has already priced in Q2's record deliveries for the quarter, which also helped work down some of the inventory buildup. The real risk this earnings season concentrates in three areas:

First, whether automotive profitability keeps improving.

In Q1, automotive gross margin excluding regulatory credits came in around 19.2%, but that figure included roughly $230 million in one-time warranty and tariff-related gains.

If Q2 margins can hold near that level without those one-off tailwinds, and free cash flow keeps improving, it would help confirm that the core auto business is genuinely recovering. If not, it would reinforce concerns that the core auto business is losing steam.

Second, whether the AI and robotics businesses can deliver verifiable progress.

Tesla has already raised its 2026 capex guidance from $20 billion to $25 billion — one of the most aggressive investment cycles in the company's history.

With capital spending climbing, the market is looking for something more concrete than a grand vision — specifically, the pace of Robotaxi expansion, an Optimus production timeline, and updated data on FSD commercialization.

This information will directly shape whether traders remain willing to grant Tesla a valuation premium far above traditional automakers. The stock's forward P/E currently still exceeds 175x, and a multiple that high needs sustained delivery on growth expectations to hold up.

Third, how management balances spending against cash flow.

Rising capex also means cash flow will keep facing pressure.

If management can demonstrate that large-scale AI investment isn't materially eroding free cash flow, and lay out a clearer return-on-investment path for the coming years, confidence in the long-term growth story could strengthen further. If not, concerns about heavy spending with little near-term payoff could resurface.

Technical Picture: $369 Is a Key Psychological Level

On the daily chart, Tesla has been grinding lower since mid-May, forming a fairly clear descending triangle. As of this writing, the stock is testing support near $369, close to the low from late June — a level that will be an important psychological line to watch after earnings.