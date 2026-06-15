Gold has now reclaimed the psychologically important $4,300 level, though overhead resistance remains thick. A sustained daily close above $4,300 would open the door for bulls to target $4,375, with $4,460 and $4,580 as further resistance zones beyond that.

That said, Monday's gap-higher open has left an unfilled upside gap, creating some near-term risk of a pullback to fill it. If gold stalls around $4,300, the gap's lower edge near $4,217 should offer initial support. A break below that would put the $4,024 low back in play.

U.S.-Iran Deal: A Tailwind for Gold — But Not a Trend Reversal

The U.S.-Iran peace agreement was the direct catalyst for this rebound. From Trump pausing military strike plans to both sides signing a ceasefire MOU and committing to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, geopolitical risk premiums are unwinding quickly.

This development has eased the transmission chain of higher oil prices feeding into inflation expectations and, in turn, tighter Fed pricing. Markets are currently pricing roughly a 60% chance of a Fed rate hike before December — down noticeably from earlier levels.

With the opportunity cost of holding gold declining, the case for higher prices has improved. At the same time, fading safe-haven demand and a recovery in risk appetite are simultaneously pulling capital away from gold.

This rally, then, looks more like a correction of excessive pessimism than the start of a new bull leg. Gold has moved past its most bearish phase — but a sustained uptrend still needs to be earned.

After the Bounce, Rates Remain the Real Constraint

Gold's recent selloff was driven by three forces: hawkish Fed repricing lifting real yields, profit-taking from the extended prior rally, and forced deleveraging amplifying the move lower.

The latter two have largely run their course, but real rates remain the key constraint. With May CPI at 4.2% and nonfarm payrolls printing 172,000 — both well above expectations — inflation and labor market resilience continue to limit the Fed's room to pivot.

While the 10-year real yield has pulled back modestly, it remains above 2%. Until real rates have meaningful room to fall, gold's upside will stay capped.