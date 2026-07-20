$4,000 remains the most important near-term dividing line. A decisive daily close below this level would hand the advantage back to bears, with the next support zone at $3,940–$3,960. This area has historically attracted physical demand from central bank buyers and could draw in fresh dip buyers. A break below that brings $3,880–$3,900 into view.

On the upside, $4,100 is the first meaningful resistance level, where profit-taking pressure is likely to be heavy. Only a convincing break above this level opens the door toward the $4,200–$4,220 zone and a potential rebuild of short-term upside momentum.

Geopolitical Escalation Keeps Gold Under Pressure

The core reason gold remains under pressure is the continued escalation in the Middle East.

Last week, U.S. forces carried out strikes against multiple military targets inside Iran, while Iran retaliated with drones and missiles against U.S. military bases in Kuwait and Bahrain. A new risk has also entered the picture: Iran has warned that if the U.S. continues striking Iranian energy infrastructure, it will instruct the Houthi forces to close off the Red Sea shipping lane.

If both of the world's most critical energy transit corridors face simultaneous disruption, the squeeze on oil supply would intensify significantly, amplifying upward pressure on crude prices. That, in turn, would feed into inflation expectations, potentially prompting markets to reprice the Fed's rate path more aggressively — keeping real yields elevated and weighing on gold.

Over the past week, Brent crude surged more than 15%, and the implied probability of a September Fed rate hike climbed from roughly 16% in the immediate aftermath of the CPI release to around 57%. Safe-haven flows continued to favor the dollar over gold, further eroding the traditional "buy gold in a crisis" narrative.

Rate Constraints Persist — Institutional Demand Stays Cautious

While the latest U.S. inflation data showed clear signs of cooling, it does not yet capture the potential inflationary impact of the recent oil price spike. Warsh has continued to emphasize that restoring price stability remains the Fed's top priority, and a meaningful shift in the rate environment still looks some way off — a persistent headwind for gold.

There is one nuance worth noting: despite the rise in oil prices, Treasury yields actually edged lower last week. That marginally reduced the opportunity cost of holding gold and helped put a floor under prices. At the same time, bonds have been absorbing a portion of safe-haven flows, siphoning demand away from gold in the process.

Central bank buying continues to provide structural support over the longer term, but holdings in SPDR Gold Shares — the world's largest gold ETF — have continued to drift lower, pointing to cautious institutional sentiment. In a high-rate environment where risk assets have been performing well, gold is struggling to attract meaningful new inflows in the near term.

Light Data Week — Middle East in Focus

The overall picture remains one of soft, rangebound trading. To the upside, hawkish Fed expectations, a firm dollar, and elevated oil prices combine to cap any meaningful rally. To the downside, steady central bank physical buying provides a structural floor, making a sharp breakdown unlikely. Absent a major surprise, gold is more likely to continue grinding sideways.

With the Fed in blackout and few catalysts on the data calendar, gold will be especially sensitive to geopolitical developments this week. Transit through the Strait of Hormuz has fallen sharply. Major shipping companies have either suspended transits or rerouted via the Cape of Good Hope, war-risk insurance premiums have surged to eight times their normal levels, and the strait is effectively closed to commercial traffic.

If shipping through the Strait of Hormuz or the Red Sea faces further disruption and oil prices push higher, markets may be forced to reprice an even more aggressive Fed tightening path — which would continue to weigh on gold.

Conversely, any sign of de-escalation and easing energy supply risks would relieve some of the downward pressure on gold, though a sustained uptrend would still require a stronger fundamental catalyst to take hold.