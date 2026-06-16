For much of the past three months, gold found itself in counterintuitive bind where escalating geopolitical tension in the Middle East was being read by markets not as a safe haven, but as an inflationary accelerant. The threat to shipping through Hormuz pushed energy prices higher, which in turn drove US CPI above 4%, reinforcing the case for tighter monetary policy and, at the same time, undermining the very asset that typically benefits from geopolitical stress. Investors pivoted toward pricing the implications of high interest rates, leaving gold caught in a trap of its own fundamentals.
That dynamic is shifting with the emergence of what’s now being expected to be final with US-Iran peace framework, though markets are rightly treating this early optimism with caution. Confidence building measures, particularly demonstrable logistical flows through the Strait of Hormuz, will be essential before the deal is considered durable enough to trade with conviction. If the risk of a broader regional conflagration recedes meaningfully, so too does the inflationary impulse it carried, and that is a net positive for gold, which had been punished because Middle East tension was feeding hawkish Fed expectations rather than safe haven demand.
Despite CPI printing at 4.2%, the highest reading since May 2023 and driven largely by energy costs, the FOMC appears likely to remain on hold at this week's meeting, a posture that could shift the headwind gold has been facing. This matters because in recent weeks markets had been incrementally pricing in the possibility of a resumed rate hike later this year, particularly after a blowout non-farm payrolls print that came in close to three times the breakeven estimate, signaling a labor market too resilient to justify easing bias.
Adding further to the outlook, Kevin Warsh’s role chairing this week's meeting had left investors uncertain about the longer-term policy direction, with his stance remaining opaque enough to keep rate path expectations unsettled. Should the FOMC deliver a clear hold signal and step back from tightening bias this year because of lower energy prices, yields could soften at the margin, removing one of the most persistent anchors on gold’s price. Combined with a sustained de-escalation in the Middle East, the two forces that drove the extended decline may begin unwinding in tandem.
Trading near $4,300 mark after bouncing from a test of the psychologically significant $4,000 threshold, gold has reclaimed some ground but faces a technical challenge of reclaiming the long-term moving average which participants have been watching as a key level for a potential upside run. A sustained recovery will require the peace deal to prove its substance through real world logistics across the Strait, and the Fed to confirm it is not leaning to policy tightening.
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