The hike itself, then, was not the event. What comes next is.

The Bond Taper Pause: Policy Consistency or Political Accommodation?

Alongside the rate decision, the BOJ confirmed it will halt further reductions in its monthly Japanese government bond purchases from April 2027, keeping the monthly pace at approximately ¥2 trillion.

In theory, rate hikes and balance sheet reduction were always meant to move in tandem — two parallel tracks toward the same destination of policy normalisation. Keeping one track moving while pausing the other invites questions about internal consistency.

What sharpens that question is the timing. The announcement comes as Prime Minister Takaichi's government has made no secret of its discomfort with further tightening. Whether or not the BOJ intends it as such, the optics are awkward: a central bank freezing its taper programme at the precise moment it faces political headwinds will prompt markets to ask whether the two things are connected.

If the narrative consolidates around the idea that the BOJ is accommodating political pressure, confidence in its independence could erode. The practical consequence is a yield curve with one fewer normalising force — at a moment when long-end JGB yields are already at multi-decade highs and the anchoring role of BOJ policy matters more than usual.

Uchida's Press Conference: The Moment Markets Are Actually Waiting For

Compared to a rate hike that was decided weeks ago in the minds of most traders, Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida's press conference carries considerably more live uncertainty.

Current market pricing embeds one to two additional hikes before year-end, but July is genuinely contested. The question investors want answered is not whether the BOJ will move again — it is when, and how quickly.

The case for staying vague is real. If the US-Iran peace framework around the Strait of Hormuz continues to develop, energy price pressures could ease meaningfully, softening one of the BOJ's clearest justifications for maintaining an aggressive tightening pace. That gives Uchida a credible reason to avoid committing to a specific timeline.

The case for sounding hawkish is equally real. USD/JPY lingering above 160 keeps the import cost channel live and the risk of government FX intervention firmly on the table. For a central bank that has repeatedly cited yen weakness as an inflationary concern, sitting on its hands while the currency slides is its own form of policy contradiction.

Uchida is navigating genuinely limited room today. A tone that reads as too cautious risks reigniting yen selling pressure and undermining the very hike the BOJ just delivered. A tone that reads as too aggressive risks front-running a carry unwind that global markets are not cleanly positioned to absorb.

Carry Trade Risks and the Fed: The Stakes Beyond Japan

From a global markets perspective, the most consequential thread running through today's BOJ decision is the one that has nothing to do with Japan's domestic economy: the yen carry trade. For years, the ultra-low cost of yen funding made it the world's preferred financing currency for leveraged positions across equities, credit and higher-yielding assets. As Japanese rates have gradually risen, that advantage has been eroding — but the accumulated stock of yen-funded positions remains at historically elevated levels.

A hawkish signal from Uchida today could be enough to prompt an accelerated unwind. And carry unwinds, once they begin, have a habit of spreading. The August 2024 episode — triggered by a surprise BOJ hike — offered a preview: sharp yen appreciation forced rapid deleveraging across global risk assets simultaneously, hitting equities, bonds and crypto within hours. Current position sizes are estimated to be significantly larger.

The FOMC meeting, due Thursday morning AEST, adds another variable. The base case is a hold with little urgency signalled in either direction, given sticky inflation and a labour market that has not deteriorated enough to justify a pivot. But if the Fed delivers a dovish hold while the BOJ maintains its tightening bias, the US-Japan rate differential narrows from both ends at once.

In that scenario, USDJPY faces the most meaningful and sustained downward pressure it has encountered in some time — and the ripple effects through carry-funded positions could make themselves felt well beyond the currency market. Today's hike is the headline. Uchida's next words, and Warsh's on Thursday, are the actual trade.